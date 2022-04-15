Ransacker steals $35K in trading cards from Signal Hill business, police asking for help

Surveillance video showed a burglary act that happened Wednesday at around 2 a.m. A suspect broke into a collectible trading card store called Finch and Sparrow Games on 28th street, according to the Signal Hill Police Department. The thief took thousands of dollars worth of cards.

"They swiped a shelf full of cards. It was about 60ish cards. Some older cards some, 20, 25 years old. Some newer ones that are just special, promotional, shiny foil versions. The total loss is about $35,000," said Michael Aust, owner of the game store.

Aust said the ransacker took some of the most eye-catching cards in the store.

"The person who came in, they specifically to one area of our display case. They knew what they were going for. Either they've been there or they were directed in some case," said Aust.

This isn't the first time theft has happened at the store. Back in January, a man walked into the store when it was open and asked to see a valuable card worth more than $40,000. The suspect then walked out of the store and took off in a getaway car. The card has yet to be recovered.

"Now we are going to have to implement more potentially customer-unfriendly policies, more security measures," said Aust.

As of now, no arrests have been. Police are still going through surveillance video and evidence left behind at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Signal Hill Police Department.