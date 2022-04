LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lubbock Christian University’s (LCU) School of Education, in partnership with The Knowledge Center, Inc., announced the winners of their annual distinguished educators award from the Lubbock area. Leslie Wint of Ralls ISD and Angie Gunter from Idalou ISD were given the LCU Award for Excellence in Teaching at the annual reception, selected from among eight finalists.

