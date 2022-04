SEATTLE — Seeing someone repairing a watch doesn't sound like must-see TV, but what started as a hobby has turned Seattle's Marshall Sutcliffe into a YouTube star. "I wanted it to be a space where you could like, hang out with me. And you could put aside whatever else you have going on in your life or the world. And you can just get into my little world on my bench. And you and I are going to go through a journey together where we restore a watch."

