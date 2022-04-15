Westerly School Building Subcommittee ponders alternatives to the options for the proposals to renovate the town's elementary schools

Phill Overton should have followed his own advice and stayed out of School Committee business. His April 12 Sun letter to the editor (“Westerly schools in need of improvement”) did not serve his self-described expertise in finance well either. It calls to mind the saying a little knowledge can be a dangerous thing. Why did he choose to cast doubt on the Westerly Public Schools? In his opening paragraph he admitted he is no education expert. On the strength of one fact gleaned from a budget meeting, he suggested Westerly Public Schools are somehow lacking because some Westerly students attend out-of-district schools. Mr. Overton is on the Town Council. Some folks might attach more authority to his letter than it deserves. His letter is misleading and offensive to Westerly Public Schools and its School Committee, teachers and administrators.

