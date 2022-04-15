1 suspect killed during officer-involved shooting in Atwater Village

Glendale police shot and killed a man Thursday after he fled in a stolen SUV and then got out of the vehicle with a gun, authorities said.

Police tried to pull over the reportedly stolen vehicle shortly before 5 p.m. in Glendale but it took off, hitting several cars before crashing into a parked car in the neighboring Atwater Village neighborhood of Los Angeles, police said.

According to police, officers with the Glendale Police Department tried to stop the suspect at the intersection of Los Feliz and San Fernando Road.

The suspect continued, prompting a brief pursuit. Police say the suspect ultimately crashed into a parked vehicle in the 3000 block of Atwater Avenue near Tyburn Street.

The suspect - described only as a man - exited the vehicle and was armed, according to police.

Police chased after him and then, according to several witnesses, they yelled "He has a gun!" Shortly after, officers shot the suspect and killed him.

He died at the scene. His name wasn't immediately released.

Police didn't immediately release any information on whether the man fired his gun and how many shots police fired but no officers were injured, authorities said.

A woman also fled the SUV but she was taken into custody, authorities said.

Atwater Village resident Larry Herrera said he was in his living room when he heard police approaching and then saw several patrol cars go down the street. He began to worry about the kids who were playing nearby.

One of those kids was Alam Martinez, who said his cousin was almost hit by a piece of a car bumper that went flying.

"It's kind of scary that it happened here out of all places," Alam said.