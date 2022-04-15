ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, CA

1 suspect killed during officer-involved shooting in Atwater Village

ABC7
ABC7
 1 day ago

Glendale police shot and killed a man Thursday after he fled in a stolen SUV and then got out of the vehicle with a gun, authorities said.

Police tried to pull over the reportedly stolen vehicle shortly before 5 p.m. in Glendale but it took off, hitting several cars before crashing into a parked car in the neighboring Atwater Village neighborhood of Los Angeles, police said.

According to police, officers with the Glendale Police Department tried to stop the suspect at the intersection of Los Feliz and San Fernando Road.

The suspect continued, prompting a brief pursuit. Police say the suspect ultimately crashed into a parked vehicle in the 3000 block of Atwater Avenue near Tyburn Street.

The suspect - described only as a man - exited the vehicle and was armed, according to police.

Police chased after him and then, according to several witnesses, they yelled "He has a gun!" Shortly after, officers shot the suspect and killed him.

He died at the scene. His name wasn't immediately released.

Police didn't immediately release any information on whether the man fired his gun and how many shots police fired but no officers were injured, authorities said.

A woman also fled the SUV but she was taken into custody, authorities said.

Atwater Village resident Larry Herrera said he was in his living room when he heard police approaching and then saw several patrol cars go down the street. He began to worry about the kids who were playing nearby.

One of those kids was Alam Martinez, who said his cousin was almost hit by a piece of a car bumper that went flying.

"It's kind of scary that it happened here out of all places," Alam said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 1

Related
HeySoCal

Glendale police arrest suspect in 16 armed robberies in LA County

A 36-year-old homeless man has been arrested on suspicion of committing two armed robberies in Glendale, authorities said Saturday, adding that the suspect is also linked to 14 additional robberies over a two-month period throughout Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley. On Jan. 7, officers responded to a business...
GLENDALE, CA
CBS LA

Wilmington Man Arrested In Murder Of Woman In Long Beach Following Wild Chase That Ended In Mar Vista Starbucks

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Police say a man who led a wild chase from Long Beach into Los Angeles has been identified as the shooter who killed a woman hours earlier. (credit: CBS) Corderell McKnight, 32, of Wilmington, was arrested Sunday night after a pursuit out of Long Beach ended with him running into a Starbucks coffee shop in Mar Vista, according to Long Beach police. McKnight was being pursued by police after he was identified as the suspect who shot a woman in her 30s to death in Long Beach earlier that day. The woman, who has not been identified, was initially...
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

Store owner shot 9-year-old at Victorville mall, police say

Police say the suspect accused of shooting a 9-year-old girl at the Mall of Victor Valley on Tuesday has been taken into custody. The Victorville Police Department identified him as 20-year-old Marqel Cockrell, a co-owner of Sole Addicts. He was chasing two shoplifters out of his store and fired multiple shots at them, but the […]
VICTORVILLE, CA
KTLA

2 arrested for abusing 4-year-old boy: San Bernardino County Sheriff

Two people were arrested Tuesday for child abuse after a four-year-old boy was hospitalized, officials said. On Monday, investigators conducted an investigation regarding a 4-year-old boy who was admitted to Loma Linda University Medical Center with severe injuries, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. Doctors there determined the injuries were […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Glendale, CA
Cars
Glendale, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Glendale, CA
City
San Fernando, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Cars
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
CBS LA

Multiple Wounded In Ontario Shooting

ONTARIO (CBSLA) — Police are searching for a shooting suspect who wounded multiple victims at an Ontario Inn. According to the Ontario Police Department, the shooting happened at about 4:30 p.m. at the Best Ontario Inn on the 1000 W. block of Mission Avenue. Police said three men were shot and transported to the hospital. The shooting occurred after two groups got into an argument. All of the victims were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not apprehended a suspect as of yet. However, police do have people detained but it is unknown at this time how they were involved in the shooting. Police are still at the scene awaiting a search warrant.
ONTARIO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Vehicles#It Happened Here
KTLA

Suspects in 2021 homicide arrested by San Bernardino police

A man suspected in a deadly shooting in 2021 in San Bernardino has been arrested, police announced Wednesday. Two other men believed to be connected to the crime were also taken into custody. San Bernardino police arrested 23-year-old Fabian Mendoza-Contreras on suspicion of homicide. Mando Mercado, 23, and Jonas Everet, 32, were also taken into […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KTLA

Death of inmate at central California prison investigated as homicide

The death of an inmate at a central California prison is being investigated as a homicide, officials said Thursday. Juan E. Mendoza, 26, was found unresponsive in his cell at Kern Valley State Prison shortly before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a statement from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. He had visible […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTLA

Glendale officers recover 5 stolen vehicles, make 8 arrests: Police

The Glendale Police Department announced on Tuesday that officers located five stolen vehicles and arrested eight people between Feb. 23 and March 31. Two people, 36-year-old Gabriyel Kechechyan of Los Angeles and 35-year-old Noriar Kantzabedian of Burbank, were arrested just before midnight on Feb. 23 when officers found them in a stolen car in the […]
GLENDALE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS LA

Woman shot in North Hollywood during catalytic converter theft

A woman was shot Friday morning when she confronted a group of people trying to steal the catalytic converter from her son's car in North Hollywood. The woman, who did not want to be identified, exclusively spoke to CBSLA from her hospital room Wednesday where she was recovering from multiple gunshot wounds. The 39-year-old single mother heard a commotion outside her apartment window in the early morning hours of April 8. She said she saw a group of suspects that stole the catalytic converter from her son's Honda. The woman said she yelled out the window, asking 'what are you doing?' That's when...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Wife of cheese magnate arrested for DUI after 125mph Maserati crash

The wife of a cheese company CEO has been charged with a DUI after allegedly causing a 125mph crash in her Maserati that left three people injured.Lori Rossi Gallo, 46, was arraigned on Monday and pleaded not guilty to the felonies of driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage causing injury and driving with a .08 per cent blood alcohol content causing injury, the Merced Sun-Star reported. She’s married to Michael Gallo, the CEO and co-owner of Joseph Gallo Farms in Merced County, east of San Jose, California. Police say that Ms Gallo was driving 125mph in her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
112K+
Followers
11K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy