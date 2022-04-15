Port Arthur City Council expresses concern over $50 million street repair project

TECUMSEH — Applications for state funding for a canoe and kayak launch and bridge improvements were approved Monday by the Tecumseh City Council. The city council approved a parks and recreation grant application to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Trust Fund for an Americans with Disabilities Act compliant watercraft launch for Globe Mill Pond. The council also passed a resolution authorizing they city’s applications to the Michigan Department of Transportation local bridge program and committed to increasing the local match above the 5% minimum.

