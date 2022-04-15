ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mamou, LA

Mamou police shot at while responding to report of shots fired

By Dionne Johnson
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39ZfmK_0f9pX3sM00

MAMOU, La. (KLFY ) — Mamou Police are searching for the person(s) who they said fired shots at the police chief and other officers who were responding to a report of shots fired.

The incident happened Tuesday just after before 4 p.m. in the 500 block of 3rd Street.

According to Police Chief Brent Zackery , while at the scene conducting an investigation, several people inside a vehicle fired shots in the direction of the officers and then fled the area in a 2005 Nissan Altima.

He said the suspects then bailed out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

No injuries were reported.

NOPD seeks persons of interest in connection to missing 46-year-old woman

Zackery said the vehicle has been taken Into evidence and is being processed for fingerprints and other evidence.

Anyone with information to help identify the driver and occupants in the Altima is urged to call Mamou Police at 337-468-5221.

“I am assuring the public’s safety by having extra officers on the streets to patrol and seek out the ruthless thugs who are coming to our quiet town and causing chaos.” Zackery said.

“We will not tolerate this kind of behavior and will continue to work diligently until justice is served.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Mamou, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Mamou, LA
KPLC TV

6-year-old fatally shot in Mill St. homicide

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Draya Michelle Guillory, 6, was fatally shot in an apparent drive-by shooting, according to Lake Charles Police. According to LCPD, shots rang out just before 11 p.m. Sunday night on the 1400 block of Mill St. Guillory was watching TV on the couch when the...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Nopd#Nexstar Media Inc
WGNO

Monroe men involved in drive-by shooting targeting police officer

UPDATE: According to the Monroe Police Department Public Information Officer Michael Fendall, the three passengers have prior weapons arrests and charges. Fendall reported that: Deburr has prior weapons arrests from 2021 and February of 2022 Hollins has prior arrests including weapons charges from 2021 Owens has prior arrests including past weapons charges from 2020 and […]
MONROE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nissan
MyArkLaMiss

Convicted felon arrested again in Louisiana, investigation concludes with seizure of cocaine, money, pistol and more

ANGIE, La. (BRPROUD) – A resident in Washington Parish is facing multiple charges after an investigation led by the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force. Osric Merrell Hines, 44, was arrested on Monday, March 28. The results of the investigation allowed law enforcement to obtain an arrest warrant and search warrant. “Task Force detectives, […]
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
WGNO

WGNO

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy