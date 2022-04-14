ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Young Sheldon EP Teases George and Mary's Reactions to Pregnancy News: 'There Is Anger, There Is Understanding'

By Ryan Schwartz
TVLine
TVLine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UuTSi_0f9pWocP00

Click here to read the full article.

Cooper family history is repeating itself on CBS’ Young Sheldon .

Eighteen years after an unwed Mary became pregnant with Georgie, George and Mary’s first born knocked up older girlfriend Mandy — and Thursday’s episode of the Big Bang Theory spinoff picked up in the immediate aftermath of that bombshell.

Later, Sheldon and Missy’s older brother consulted former boss (and Meemaw’s ex-boyfriend) Dale on the matter, who eventually posed an ultimatum: Tell your father or I will. And so, in the closing moments of “Babies, Lies and a Resplendent Cannoli,” Georgie invited his dad into the garage, where he told him that he got a girl pregnant.

Looking ahead, series co-creator Steve Molaro suggests that George and Mary’s past will not be lost on the Coopers as they contemplate next steps. “It’s so loaded, with so many emotions and feelings among these characters,” he tells TVLine. “There is anger, and at the same time, there is understanding, which makes for a really interesting sandbox of stories to climb into.”

As for whether abortion is on the table, Molaro answers, “No… But obviously, Mary’s religion always plays a factor in these types of stories and will continue to — not on that particular level,” he reiterates, “but more on how they should handle this moving forward.… It’s certainly one of the [storylines] that will take us through the end of Season 5.”

Thursday’s episode also marked the death of Sheldon’s childhood hero, Foundation author Isaac Asimov. For more on that storyline and what it establishes in terms of the prequel’s timeline, click here .

More from TVLine Best of TVLine

Comments / 5

tio fresco
3d ago

the show is all played out. if YOUNG Sheldon gets any older, Jim parsons will have to come out of retirement to play him.

Reply
19
Charles.
3d ago

This is a great storyline that could’ve easily been a cliffhanger season ending episode!

Reply
12
Gene Hubbard
3d ago

I like this show , still has a lot of angels to go !

Reply
24
Related
TVLine

Missy Questioning Young Sheldon's Sexuality Was a Callback to Big Bang's Penny Puzzling Over Sheldon's 'Deal'

Click here to read the full article. The buzz coming out of Young Sheldon‘s 100th episode on Thursday has centered largely on Sheldon’s older brother Georgie — but there’s a second moment, prior to that game-changing cliffhanger, that seems to have raised a few eyebrows. Midway through the milestone outing, 12-year-old Sheldon (played by Iain Armitage) goes to his twin sister Missy (Raegan Revord) and asks if he can borrow one of her “Sassy magazines.” Unaware that he’s piecing together a care package for their troubled friend Paige, Missy gleans that this is Sheldon’s way of telling her that he’s gay. “I...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Teri Polo Joins NCIS as [Spoiler]'s Ex

Click here to read the full article. A current NCIS series regular is having a branch added to their family tree. Teri Polo (The Fosters, Good Trouble) is joining the CBS procedural as the estranged wife of Gary Cole’s Alden Parker, TVLine has confirmed. Per Deadline, Polo’s character, Vivian Kolchak, is a former FBI agent who left the FBI after her divorce to take a Defense Department job as a paranormal investigator. The actress’ recurring role kicks off in NCIS‘ Season 19 finale on May 23 and will continue into Season 20. Polo was most recently seen in Fox’s short-lived The Big Leap. NCIS is...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Chicago Fire Boss on Jesse Spencer's Potential Return: 'I'm Very Hopeful' That He'll Be Back for 'Exciting' Finale

Click here to read the full article. If Chicago Fire co-showrunner Derek Haas has his way, the current season will close out with a familiar face: the return of Jesse Spencer as firefighter Matt Casey, who exited the NBC drama last October. “That would be amazing. That would be a coup for our show if we could talk Jesse into coming back,” Haas told TVLine during a #OneChicago Day press junket last Wednesday. “So status on that is all systems looking good. And yes, I talked to him last week so I’m very hopeful that that’s going happen.” Haas cautioned that he...
CHICAGO, IL
Cinema Blend

Young Sheldon's Season 5 Finale Guest Stars Were Revealed, And One Has Direct Ties To The Big Bang Theory

Young Sheldon Season 5 is a big season for the CBS series thus far, as a shocking canonical twist marked a shift in the show's tone slightly. While it’s safe to assume Young Sheldon might skew a bit more dramatic on occasion, the fun will never stop completely. In fact, CinemaBlend can reveal that two very magical guest stars will appear in the upcoming season finale in the form of the legendary Penn and Teller, which should be very exciting for fans of The Big Bang Theory.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaac Asimov
Hello Magazine

Michael Weatherly sparks mass reaction after reuniting with NCIS co-star

Michael Weatherly has sparked a huge reaction from fans after reuniting with one of his former NCIS co-stars. Taking to Instagram this week, Sasha Alexander - who played special agent Caitlin Todd in the CBS drama - shared a behind-the-scenes snap of herself and Anthony DiNizzo actor Michael on set. However, the photo wasn't a throwback post but was actually taken recently as the two TV stars have reunited on the set of legal drama Bull.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

NCIS: Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey reacts to big series announcement

NCIS Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey has reacted to the series being renewed for a second season. Following the announcement, the Love Is Blind host – who plays NCIS Hawai'i lead Jane Tennant – took to Instagram to share her excitement. The newest spin-off in the franchise has been...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

ABC Cancels 4 Shows

It's a TV lover's least favorite time of year. That's right, it's cancellation season. While Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount+ and other streaming services cancel shows regularly due to their irregular release schedules, broadcast TV doesn't work that way. ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC and The CW all operate on the annual cycle, with most shows' renewals and cancellations coming in the spring. That means loads of shows get canceled at one time, as is the case with four ABC shows.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Young Sheldon#Teases#Abortion#Cbs#The Big Bang Theory#Coopers
Distractify

The Real Reason Why Pauley Perrette Decided to Leave 'NCIS' After 15 Years on the Show

Fans of NCIS are very aware that the state of the show's cast is constantly in flux. It makes sense when you've been on the air for almost two decades that familiar faces will come and go, but a few departures really stuck out to fans more than others. Case-in-point: when Pauley Perrette, who played forensic scientist Abby Sciuto for 15 years on the hit crime show, decided to leave NCIS.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'The Young and the Restless' Loses Actor After 4 Years

The Young and the Restless star Jordi Vilasuso announced his exit from the soap series on Wednesday. Vilasuso starred in the CBS daytime soap opera as Rey Rosales for four years. The actor previously starred on Days of Our Lives and is a two-time Daytime Emmy nominee for Guiding Light.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'Today' Show Co-Host Opens up About Reuniting With Ex-Fiancé

Reuniting with an ex-fiancé can be a deeply emotional encounter, and TODAY show co-host Jill Martin recently opened up about having that exact experience. In a TODAY All Day special titled The New Rules for Finding Love, Martin spoke candidly about her relationship with Erik Brooks, who is both her former and current fiancé. At one point during a heated exchange, Martin recalled telling Brooks, "If you walk out this door, we will never speak again."
RELATIONSHIPS
Collider

Estelle Harris, Beloved Comic Actress, Dead at 93

Beloved comic actress Estelle Harris has passed away at the age of 93. Her son confirmed the news in a report to Deadline, and he was thankfully with his mother in her final moments. The actress passed away of natural causes in her home in Palm Desert, California. Most audiences would recognize Harris for her work as Estelle Costanza on NBC's Seinfeld, though she's more than likely made an impression on viewers of all ages in one project or another.
PALM DESERT, CA
Popculture

'NCIS' Star Might Have Just Have Teased His Character's Death

There might be some major changes on the way for NCIS. One of the stars of the show, Brian Dietzen, even teased that something drastic may happen to his character Jimmy Palmer. Ahead of the latest episode, Dietzen shared a photo of himself, dressed in character, posing in front of angel wings. Could it be a sign that Palmer will meet an unfortunate fate on NCIS?
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Country Singer Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend

Congratulations are in order for country singer Kassi Ashton and her longtime boyfriend Travis Myatt. On Monday, they announced their engagement, per PEOPLE. Myatt made sure that the proposal was a special one for Ashton, as he proposed in the same location where they first met. Ashton told her Instagram...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Wheel of Fortune' Makes Big Change Going Into 40th Season

Wheel of Fortune finally has a permanent replacement for former executive producer Mike Richards. Bellamie Blackstone was hired as the new executive producer of the game show, which will start its 40th season later this year. Richards stepped down as executive producer of Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune in late August 2021 after sexist and insensitive comments he made on a podcast resurfaced.
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine

39K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy