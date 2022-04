YORK, Pa. — As COVID cases decline in the U.S. and vaccine clinics report seeing fewer and fewer patients, some clinics are now winding down operations. The York City Collaborative Clinic, run by Family First Health, announced it will close at the end of March after a year and 7,500 vaccines administered. The program will now direct future patients to get vaccinated at other community locations, such as pharmacies.

