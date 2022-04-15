ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarboro, NC

Pregnant woman inside North Carolina home was killed in drive-by shooting, deputies say

By Michael Prunka, Patrick Zarcone
 4 days ago

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The innocent woman who was killed in a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning was four months pregnant, the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Officials said in a news release that the sheriff’s office communications center received a “shots fired” call at around 5:30 a.m. in the 200-block of Ellis Road near Tarboro. Deputies who responded to the scene found 30-year-old Jewelry Redmond dead inside a home when they arrived there.

Redmond was inside her home when shots were fired from the street into her residence. At least one shot hit her, killing her, investigators said.

No one else was injured.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office said that an autopsy revealed that Redmond was four months pregnant.

Deputies said they don’t have a clear description of the suspect’s vehicle at this time. WNCN also attempted to talk with neighbors who said this isn’t the first time a fatal shooting has happened in this home. For safety reasons, they declined an on-camera interview.

Sheriff Cleveland Atkinson Jr. is urging anyone who knows something to speak up.

“We can’t solve all the cases by ourselves and we need help from the public. If you were on Ellis Rd or 64 Alternate of Tarboro area this morning and you saw something suspicious, maybe a car speeding away, please contact the sheriff’s office,” Lt. Tinder told WNCN.

Anyone with information should call the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office at 252-641-7944 or call Lt. Tinder at 252-641-7934.

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

