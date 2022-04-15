1 wounded in Midway District shooting

SAN DIEGO — A man was wounded in a shooting near a hotel in the Midway District Thursday, according to authorities.

San Diego police said the department received multiple calls about gunshots heard in the parking lot of the Wyndham Garden San Diego near SeaWorld in the 3700 block of Sports Arena Boulevard. One of the callers said they found someone shot.

When officers arrived on scene, police said the victim was found across the street from the hotel after running from the gunshots. He was shot at least once.

Witnesses in a truck that was pulling into the hotel’s parking lot said they saw a victim running from two people.

“Two subjects was behind him and one of the subjects had a backpack and he had his right hand inside the backpack,” the witness, who didn’t want to be identified, told FOX 5. “The victim kept looking back at them as he was going and then as he got halfway in the street, the subject with the backpack pulled out a gun and then fired five shots. So the victim fell and then he dropped all of his stuff and he got back up and was holding his stomach, picked up all of his bags and everything up and ran across the street.”

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where his status is unknown, according to SDPD.

Police said they are looking for a man suspected in the shooting. He was last seen driving a silver or gray 2002-2006 Nissan Altima.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.