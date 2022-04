The Los Angeles Clippers lost their first play-in game earlier this week. Now, they've suffered another ahead of Friday's do-or-die contest, and it's a big one. Paul George will be inactive against the New Orleans Pelicans after reportedly testing positive for COVID-19, and has entered the league's health and safety protocols. It's a major blow for Los Angeles, but this is a team that's been battle-tested for much of the season with their stars sidelined with injury. After one half of play, it is the Pelicans that remain ahead with a double-digit lead over the Clippers.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO