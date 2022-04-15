ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield, VA

Child fighting for life after being hit by truck

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3axl29_0f9pTXb900

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A nine-year-old girl remains in critical condition at the hospital after her scooter collided with a truck in Chesterfield on Thursday night.

Police were called to the scene of the crash, off of Vincent Lane near Coalfield Road in Midlothian, just before 7 p.m.

Police said the child was riding a motorized scooter when she was hit by a Ford pickup truck.

The driver, who remained at the scene of the crash, said he did not have the chance to react to the child in the street.

He has been issued a summons for driving without a license, according to Chesterfield Police.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

Comments / 6

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
Chesterfield, VA
Crime & Safety
Chesterfield, VA
Accidents
City
Chesterfield, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Midlothian, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Midlothian, VA
The Independent

Orsolya Gaal went missing two years before she was murdered and left in duffle bag, police reveal

New York mother Orsolya Gaal was reported missing by her husband two years before she was brutally murdered and left in a duffle bag, police sources have revealed. Howard Klein called 911 on 29 May 2020 to say that his wife had disappeared, sources told the New York Post.Mr Klein later told police that Ms Gaal, 51, had been found. Orsolya Gaal, 51, was killed in the basement of her home by an unknown attacker in who then dragged her body half a mile away and dumped near to a popular walking path on Metropolitan Avenue in the early...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Chesterfield Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

36K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy