Child fighting for life after being hit by truck

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A nine-year-old girl remains in critical condition at the hospital after her scooter collided with a truck in Chesterfield on Thursday night.

Police were called to the scene of the crash, off of Vincent Lane near Coalfield Road in Midlothian, just before 7 p.m.

Police said the child was riding a motorized scooter when she was hit by a Ford pickup truck.

The driver, who remained at the scene of the crash, said he did not have the chance to react to the child in the street.

He has been issued a summons for driving without a license, according to Chesterfield Police.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .