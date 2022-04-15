ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northport, NY

Hawk believed to be behind multiple attacks in Northport

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36AU1x_0f9pSRPQ00

A red-tailed hawk is being blamed for nearly a dozen attacks in Northport since the summer.

Several residents who live in the area say that the hawk has swooped down on them.

Northport village officials say that since July 2021, there were a total of 15 incidents involving hawks, including 11 attacks. Seven of those attacks required medical attention.

Eric Preis' backyard houses the bird's nest. He says it left behind blood scratches.

Preis says he's now afraid to leave his small dog outside unattended.

"I was shocked," Preis says. "And then later that day, I went to my car and thing swooped down again and dive bombed me."

The nest is high in the trees off Main Street where many people walk by.

Residents say they don't want the hawk to be harmed, but would like it to be relocated.

"Worrying about something like that coming down on you, it's pretty frightening," says Lauren Lambert.

The Department of Environmental Conservation says people can protect themselves from a hawk attack by waving their arms and making a lot of noise.

Officials also say they can carry an open umbrella because the bird will likely go after the tallest object.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture moved a different hawk to a county park in August.

The DOA is working with the DEC to decide what course of action to take next.

Comments / 8

Related
News 12

Police: Missing Kings Park cardiologist found dead

A cardiologist from Kings Park who went missing has been found dead. Police told News 12 Long Island that Trevor Verga was found off Piper Lane in Head of the Harbor over the weekend. His family reported the 45-year-old missing on March 20, 12 hours after he last spoke to...
KINGS PARK, NY
click orlando

What the hawk? Photo shows bird attacking Florida deputy

Talk about a surprise attack. A hawk slammed into a deputy in Florida, scratching his face and nearly knocking him over. [TRENDING: 2 Central Floridians win $1M each on scratch-off game | Hearing loud booms? Navy dropping bombs as training continues in Ocala | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Northport, NY
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks#Doa#Dec
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Mother Killed in Accident in New York

Authorities are trying to figure out what happened in the moments before a mother from the Hudson Valley died in a car accident. The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate a fatal accident that took the life of a 39-year-old Hudson Valley woman. She leaves behind an 8-year-old, according to her family.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
PIX11

Woman killed in wrong-way crash on Long Island

MELVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) – A wrong-way driver was killed in a head-on crash that seriously injured another driver in Melville Thursday night, police said. The fatal crash happened in the eastbound lanes of Express Drive South at Maxess Road at 11:15 p.m., according to the Suffolk County Police Department. Marie Louis, 56, of North Amityville, […]
MELVILLE, NY
News 12

News 12

66K+
Followers
21K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy