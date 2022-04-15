ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Rent climbs 10.5% in Columbus, $1,254 is average now

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

(NEXSTAR) — Are you looking to rent instead of buying a home during the hot housing market? You may not find much relief: Since March 2020, the national average rent has jumped nearly 20%, according to a new rental report released Thursday.

In Columbus, the media rent climbed by 10.5%, bringing it up to $1,254 for an average apartment price.

Last month marked the eighth in a row in which rent growth has reached double-digits, Realtor.com found. The average rent for the nation’s 50 largest metros even reached a new high at $1,807. That marks a year-over-year average rent increase of 17%.

While rent in many of the largest metros has risen relatively as much as the national average, some have been hit harder than others.

Among those is the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, Fla., area, where rent has spiked by more than 57% since March 2020, Realtor.com’s report shows. Hardly any other market was hit as hard. Two other Florida markets — Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford and Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater — saw the closest rates of change in the average rent price at 35% and 31%, respectively.

Despite having the greatest year-over-year change in rent, none of the above have the highest overall median rent. That title belongs, unsurprisingly, to a metro in another sunny state: California.

Among the 50 metros evaluated, just three have overall median rents at $3,000 a month or more, and they’re all in California. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara has the highest at $3,075. Close behind are San Diego-Carlsbad at $3,016 and Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim at $3,000. (Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach isn’t far behind with a median rent of $2,988.)

Of the top 10 metros with the highest rent prices, seven are either in California or Florida. Of the 10 markets that have seen the largest year-over-year increase in rent, eight are within traditionally warmer states (Arizona, California, Florida, Nevada, and Texas).

On the other end, Detroit-Warren-Dearborn is the only metro to report a year-over-year rent increase of less than 1% with 0.70%. The next closest rate is that of a fellow Midwestern metro — Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington — at 5.3%.

Overall, cities within the Midwest and the Rust Belt — Minnesota south to Missouri and Illinois, then east along the Great Lakes to Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and New York — have seen the smallest increase in rent prices since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. That includes Cleveland, Cincinnati, Philadelphia, Milwaukee, and St. Louis, all of which have seen rent prices rise by less than 10%. Of the 25 metros where rent has increased by less than 15% since March 2020, 14 are in the Midwest and Rust Belt.

Oklahoma City, Okla., has the lowest median rental rate at just $943 — and it’s the only metro with a median rental rate that doesn’t surpass $1,000. Metros in the Midwest and Rust Belt widely have the lowest median rents, making up 14 of the 25 least expensive metros.

Here’s the full list of rent changes since March 2020, courtesy of Realtor.com:

Metro Overall Median Rent Overall Rent YY
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA $1,822 18.80%
Austin-Round Rock, TX $1,777 25.90%
Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD $1,768 10.50%
Birmingham-Hoover, AL $1,195 8.40%
Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH $2,757 21.90%
Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY $1,293 9.50%
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC $1,647 19.90%
Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI $1,856 11.30%
Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN $1,395 7.70%
Cleveland-Elyria, OH $1,383 6.60%
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX $1,629 21.20%
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO $1,938 15.20%
Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI $1,360 0.70%
Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT $1,625 8.70%
Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX $1,430 14.40%
Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN $1,225 11.50%
Jacksonville, FL $1,580 23.20%
Kansas City, MO-KS $1,221 11.00%
Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV $1,623 25.10%
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA $3,000 20.20%
Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN $1,198 13.30%
Memphis, TN-MS-AR $1,403 24.60%
Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL $2,988 57.20%
Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI $1,515 8.60%
Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI $1,572 5.30%
Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN $1,727 23.10%
New Orleans-Metairie, LA $1,800 15.20%
New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA $2,750 14.60%
Oklahoma City, OK $943 10.90%
Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL $1,886 35.00%
Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD $1,760 8.30%
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ $1,896 23.40%
Pittsburgh, PA $1,485 7.90%
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA $1,740 11.30%
Raleigh, NC $1,591 23.10%
Richmond, VA $1,430 18.50%
Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA $2,687 13.90%
Rochester, NY $1,333 11.40%
Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA $2,028 12.10%
San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX $1,389 22.30%
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA $3,016 24.80%
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA $2,982 11.40%
San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA $3,075 17.10%
Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA $2,129 17.50%
St. Louis, MO-IL $1,310 9.20%
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL $2,114 31.10%
Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC $1,524 15.10%
Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV $2,093 13.10%

There is a bit of relief for renters, though. According to Realtor.com, the rate at which rent prices are growing is slowing and has remained in the same range since January.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

