BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State University's Institute for Pervasive Cybersecurity is looking to bolster cybersecurity in rural communities throughout the Gem State. The institute launched the CyberDome Program in July 2021 to pair cybersecurity students with rural communities, cities and businesses in need of the service. The idea is to provide students with real-world experience and protect valuable data and infrastructure in the process, according to CyberDome Director Edward Vasko.

BOISE, ID ・ 8 DAYS AGO