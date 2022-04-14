Unicorn Seeking Owner – Please Help!!

Caspers employee Veronica Palomino holds a 'Casper Dog' at Caspers Hot Dogs in Hayward, Calif. on Apr. 7, 2022. (Douglas Zimmerman/SFGATE) There’s something about stepping into Caspers Hot Dogs that instantly takes you back to your childhood. On a recent Wednesday, I found myself at the legendary Bay Area chain’s location at 951 C St. in Hayward, where a cluster of customers huddled around the interior counter to enjoy their meals. The Casper dog, its best seller, is classic to its core with a steamed frankfurter and a soft bun topped with relish, yellow mustard and slices of onions and tomato. It’s a no-fuss bargain dish that’s kept customers returning for the past 80 years.
Comments / 0