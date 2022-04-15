ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Parker High School teacher placed on administrative leave after reported fight

By Phil Pinarski
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LDdbW_0f9pRAc600

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A teacher at Parker High School is on administrative leave following a reported fight on the campus Thursday.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, school resource officers were at the school and helped “deescalate the situation.” Police did not release any information on the cause of the fight or who was involved.

Birmingham City Schools released a statement to CBS 42 saying that a teacher was placed on administrative leave following the incident.

“We are aware of the incident that occurred at Parker High School on Tuesday,” the statement read. “We were deeply troubled by the video, both in terms of the student’s actions and the response by staff. We are continuing to investigate and have already begun taking appropriate actions with regard to staff involved in the matter.”

No charges have been filed at this time and medical assistance were refused by those involved, according to BPD.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 7

Related
CBS 42

Former UAB football player found guilty of killing Destiny Washington

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A jury has found Carlos Londarrius Stephens guilty of capital murder in the death of Destiny Washington. Stephens, 24, was a former football player for UAB during the 2017 season. According to a 2021 indictment, Stephens fatally shot the 20-year-old Washington while she was allegedly selling a pair of headphones at […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Woman killed in Ensley shooting identified

ENSLEY, Ala. (WIAT) — One woman is dead and two men are injured after a shooting in Ensley on Friday night, police said. Officer Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department said that west precinct officers responded to calls of a person with a gun in the 1400 block of 33rd St in Endley. On […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
FOX8 News

High school teacher resigns after viral video creates outrage

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A teacher from Southwest Onslow High School in Jacksonville resigned last week after a viral video was spread around social media. On March 17, a staff member of the school reacted with what Onslow County officials are calling intolerable behavior in front of students. The video contains audio of the teacher […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
FOX 61

Student fight leaves Hamden High school staff member injured

HAMDEN, Conn. — A student fight at Hamden High School on Thursday left a staff member injured. School officials sent a message to Hamden High School families after the incident. Officials said there was a fight between students in the auditorium at Hamden High Thursday morning. One staff member...
HAMDEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Administrative Leave#Birmingham City Schools#Parker High School#Wiat#Nexstar Media Inc
Concord News Journal

“Go ahead try me…,” Aggressive elementary school teacher threatened 9-year-old student with autism, the girl hurt herself all over the face and body out of fear

Parents rely on teachers as they play major role in their children’s development process and spend a lot of time with the kids every single day. Teachers are those who teach the students about the real values in life and teachers are expected to be progressive and therefore, help students reach their goals.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WKYT 27

Ky. teacher resigns after controversy over message on classroom board

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - An Estill County teacher has resigned after writing a message on his classroom board. Tyler Morgan was a music teacher at West Irvine Intermediate School, which teaches third through fifth grade students. He posted a photo of the message on his Facebook page. It reads, “You are free to be yourself with me. You matter.” The message included a rainbow flag and rainbow colors:
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
Daily Mail

Black Texas woman wins $90,000 settlement from former high school teacher after claiming she was harassed over her refusal to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance when she branded it racist

A black Texas woman won a $90,000 settlement from her former high school teacher after she claimed educators harassed her over her refusal to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance because she branded it as racist. Mari Leigh Oliver, 22, claimed she was bullied after making her stand and sued...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KFOR

White privilege card causing controversy at area high school

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Edmond resident Kitty Deering said she was shocked and saddened to learn about a so-called white privilege card making its way through the halls at Deer Creek High School around Valentine’s Day. She said while a card was given to her daughter, a student at the school, they were actually being […]
EDMOND, OK
News 12

Bronx mom says son was assaulted by paraprofessional on school bus

A Bronx mother is looking for answers after she claims her 8-year-old son, who has special needs, was assaulted by a paraprofessional on a school bus on Monday. Regina Jackson says her son, Romeo, was riding the bus home from P723X on Boston Road with the paraprofessional assigned to him for that day. She began getting text messages from the paraprofessional that there was an issue with her son.
BRONX, NY
CBS 42

CBS 42

31K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy