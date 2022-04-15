Board passes 4th year of state universities’ tuition freeze

Indiana University of Pennsylvania IUP anticipates more than 6,500 students will be eligible for tuition affordability plan this fall. (IUP)

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Students at Pennsylvania’s state-owned universities won’t see tuition increase next year under a unanimous vote by the the system’s board.

The State System of Higher Education’s Board of Governors passed on Thursday what will be the fourth year of flat tuition.

The struggling system hopes the Legislature will approve hundreds of millions in additional funding in the 2022-23 state budget.

Tuition is currently about $7,700 for in-state undergraduates.

The typical graduate leaves with $39,000 in student debt.

©2022 Cox Media Group