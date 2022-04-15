Flood Warning issued for Screven by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 18:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Strong longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties and other hazardous areas. In many cases, the longshore current is strong enough to prevent swimmers from being able to keep their feet on the bottom making it difficult to return to shore. Target Area: East Carteret HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents and strong longshore currents in the surf zone. * WHERE...Core Banks beaches. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 10 PM EDT this evening. For the Beach Hazards Statement, until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Strong longshore currents will create dangerous swimming conditions.

CARTERET COUNTY, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO