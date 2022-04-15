ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Screven County, GA

Flood Warning issued for Screven by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-17 21:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Screven FLOOD WARNING REMAINS...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Aleutians by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 16:26:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-18 04:15:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Aleutians STRONG SOUTHEASTERLY WINDS THIS EVENING AND TUESDAY Gusty southeasterly winds up to 60 mph will persist through this evening as a front associated with a strong Bering low moves through the region. Winds will slowly diminish through the overnight hours tonight. Winds are expected to be generally light through Monday as the low passes through the region. Gusty northwesterly winds are then expected to develop by Monday evening with gusts of 50 to 65 mph possible through Tuesday evening. People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. For more information visit http://weather.gov/afc
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Crockett, Gibson, Henderson, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 16:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for western Tennessee. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carroll; Crockett; Gibson; Henderson; Madison A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CROCKETT...NORTHWESTERN HENDERSON...SOUTHERN GIBSON...WESTERN CARROLL...EASTERN HAYWOOD AND MADISON COUNTIES At 452 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Milan, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Jackson, Brownsville, Humboldt, Milan, Lexington, McKenzie, Trenton, Huntingdon, Fairview, Alamo, Bells, Three Way, Bradford, Atwood, Blue Goose, Bargerton, Bemis, Belle Eagle, Holly Grove and Adair. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Panhandle Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 23:42:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total valley snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Total mountain snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches above 3000 feet. * WHERE...Fourth Of July Pass, Wallace, Osburn, Dobson Pass, Kellogg, St. Maries, Fernwood, Lookout Pass, Mullan, and Pinehurst. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Localized snowfall rates up to an inch per hour will cause rapid accumulations in parts of Shoshone county this evening. Motorists can expect winter driving conditions in areas of rapid accumulation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wet snow clinging to trees may produce scattered tree damage and isolated power outages.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Lewis WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Lewis county. Greatest accumulations will be across the higher terrain. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 5 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could become very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes. The heavy wet snow could also bring down some tree limbs and cause scattered power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates of one to two inches an hour will be possible.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
County
Screven County, GA
City
Screven, GA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mayes by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 07:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tulsa. Target Area: Mayes A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN MAYES...WAGONER AND WEST CENTRAL CHEROKEE COUNTIES At 704 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 2 miles northeast of Oneta to 2 miles north of Tullahassee, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations in or near the path include Broken Arrow... Wagoner Coweta... Sequoyah State Park Oneta... Redbird Mazie HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
MAYES COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 15:05:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH TONIGHT * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through 6 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will continue to subside and should fall below hazardous levels of 9 feet early Saturday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lyon County in southwestern Minnesota Southeastern Lincoln County in southwestern Minnesota Northeastern Pipestone County in southwestern Minnesota Northwestern Murray County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodstock, or 13 miles northeast of Pipestone, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Florence and Current Lake around 720 PM CDT. Balaton around 725 PM CDT. Russell around 730 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Camden State Park and Marshall. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bon Homme, Clay, Douglas, Hutchinson, Lincoln, Turner, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bon Homme; Clay; Douglas; Hutchinson; Lincoln; Turner; Union; Yankton RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 9 PM CDT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA NORTHWEST IOWA AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa...Sioux...O`Brien...Clay...Plymouth Cherokee...Buena Vista...Woodbury...Ida. In Nebraska Dixon... Dakota. In South Dakota...Douglas...Hutchinson Turner... Lincoln...Bon Homme...Yankton...Clay...Union. * WIND...West winds with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BON HOMME COUNTY, SD
#Flood#Savannah River
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for White, Woodruff by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 23:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: White; Woodruff The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Woodruff County in eastern Arkansas Central White County in central Arkansas * Until midnight CDT. * At 1117 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles northwest of Searcy, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Searcy... Augusta Bald Knob... Judsonia Kensett... Higginson West Point... Crosby Pryor... Hurricane Lake WMA Letona... Albion Dixie... Providence McClelland... Center Hill Gregory... Worden Pickens in White County... Armstrong Springs This includes US Highway 67 between mile markers 40 and 59. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
WHITE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Idaho Palouse by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 16:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Idaho Palouse SNOW LATE TODAY INTO TONIGHT FOR SOUTHEAST WASHINGTON AND THE CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN IDAHO PANHANDLE .Snow will increase across the Blue Mountains, the Palouse, and the central Idaho Panhandle late this afternoon and persist into the night. Localized snowfall rates up to an inch per hour will be possible this evening in places Clarkia, Deary, Mullan, and Lookout Pass. Motorists should be prepared for winter driving conditions this evening and overnight. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR THE PALOUSE ALONG AND EAST OF HIGHWAY 195 * WHAT...Snow expected for the Palouse along and east of Highway 195. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 4 inches above 2500 feet. * WHERE...Potlatch, Rosalia, Plummer, Colfax, Tekoa, Moscow, Genesee, Uniontown, Pullman, and Oakesdale. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on winter driving conditions. Snowfall rates up to an inch per hour will be possible early this evening.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Calhoun, Chickasaw, Lafayette, Pontotoc, Yalobusha by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northeastern and northwestern Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Chickasaw; Lafayette; Pontotoc; Yalobusha A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LAFAYETTE...NORTHWESTERN CHICKASAW...YALOBUSHA CALHOUN AND SOUTHWESTERN PONTOTOC COUNTIES At 714 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Tula to 8 miles west of Bruce to near Grenada, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Pontotoc, Houston, Water Valley, Bruce, Calhoun City, Vardaman, Derma, Coffeeville, Pittsboro, Slate Springs, Sabougla, Pyland, Randolph, Banner, Velma, Houlka, Paris, New Houlka, Algoma and Big Creek. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 19:42:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for East Carteret by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 18:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Strong longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties and other hazardous areas. In many cases, the longshore current is strong enough to prevent swimmers from being able to keep their feet on the bottom making it difficult to return to shore. Target Area: East Carteret HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents and strong longshore currents in the surf zone. * WHERE...Core Banks beaches. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 10 PM EDT this evening. For the Beach Hazards Statement, until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Strong longshore currents will create dangerous swimming conditions.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 20:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for eastern and northeastern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for eastern and northeastern Texas. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee; Nacogdoches; Panola; Rusk The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Panola County in northeastern Texas Southern Rusk County in northeastern Texas Northwestern Nacogdoches County in eastern Texas Northwestern Angelina County in eastern Texas Cherokee County in northeastern Texas * Until 915 PM CDT. * At 819 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Mixon to 10 miles east of Buffalo, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Jacksonville, Henderson, Rusk, Alto, Beckville, Morrill, Ponta, Pinehill, New Salem, Trawick, Sacul, Forest, Douglass, Minden, Maydelle, New Summerfield, Cushing, Mount Enterprise, Gallatin and Reklaw. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Horry by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 19:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Coastal Horry COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EDT TUESDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Coastal Horry County. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Vulnerable causeways to and from local beaches may experience minor coastal flooding. Low-lying roads and locations along the Intracoastal Waterway and adjacent tidal creeks may observe minor coastal flooding. Check with local officials for the latest information regarding coastal flood impacts and closures. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Affected areas listed are based on average tide conditions. Additional locations may experience flooding during periods of heavy rainfall, high winds, or other factors. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Springmaid Pier at Myrtle Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 8.5 ft, Major 10.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 2.9 ft, Major 4.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 18/10 PM 7.2 1.6 0.8 3 Minor 19/10 AM 5.6 0.0 0.5 2 None 19/11 PM 6.9 1.3 0.7 2 None 20/11 AM 5.7 0.1 0.8 2 None 21/12 AM 6.8 1.2 0.8 2-3 None 21/12 PM 5.2 -0.4 0.6 2 None
HORRY COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kootenai, Cabinet Region, Lower Clark Fork Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Kootenai, Cabinet Region; Lower Clark Fork Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with 4 to 5 inches on US 2 from Happy`s Inn to Marion. Higher totals of 5 to 8 inches for Lookout Pass. Watch for ice formation as snow melts on roads and refreezes. * WHERE...Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby, Highway 37 Eureka to Libby, Highway 56 Bull Lake Road, Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish, Evaro Hill, Highway 200 Thompson Falls to Plains, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron, and I-90 Lookout Pass to Haugan. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Miami-Dade by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 10:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-21 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Miami-Dade FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of South Florida, including the following county, Miami-Dade. * WHEN...Until 845 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 748 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated that the rain has dissipated over the advisory area. However, rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches have fallen from the earlier storms. This amount of rainfall will take some time to drain away. Therefore, the Flood Advisory will remain in effect until 845 PM EDT this evening. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Homestead, Homestead General Airport, The Redland, Homestead Miami Speedway, Florida City, Royal Palm Ranger, Leisure City, Naranja, Richmond West, Princeton, Country Walk, Homestead Base, The Hammocks, Everglades National Park and Inlikita. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-19 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Northwest Plateau and Northwest Deserts of Mohave County. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Areas of blowing dust may result in pockets of low visibility.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Inland New Hanover by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 22:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Inland New Hanover COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...The lower Cape Fear River including downtown Wilmington. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening until 3 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Portions of Battleship Road and USS North Carolina Road observe minor coastal flooding up to one half foot in depth. In downtown Wilmington, a block of Water Street observes minor flooding up to one quarter foot in depth. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Affected areas listed are based on average tide conditions. Additional locations may experience flooding during periods of heavy rainfall, high winds, or other factors. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Cape Fear River at Wilmington MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.8 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.8 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 5.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 19/12 AM 5.9 1.2 0.6 N/A Minor 19/12 PM 4.8 0.1 0.4 N/A None 20/12 AM 5.6 0.9 0.4 N/A Minor 20/01 PM 4.6 -0.1 0.4 N/A None 21/02 AM 5.5 0.8 0.4 N/A Minor 21/02 PM 4.4 -0.3 0.3 N/A None
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WPMI

Severe thunderstorms tonight

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Strong thunderstorms and some severe thunderstorms continue to head southeastward, through the NBC 15 area overnight, clearing Northwest Florida close to sunrise. Make sure you have your safety plan in place, which includes a location for shelter. Keep your mobile devices charged. Straight line wind, well-over 60mph, is most likely. Only an isolated tornado is possible.
ENVIRONMENT

