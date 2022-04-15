ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Residential property owners in Kansas to see small tax break

By Knss Staff
 4 days ago

Kansas home and apartment-building owners expect to see a small property tax break. Gov. Laura Kelly signed the legislation Thursday, that includes a grab-bag of changes expected to cut taxes by $310 million over the next three years.

About $134 million of the savings would go to owners of residential property. The state imposes a property tax to help fund public schools but exempts the first $20,000 from the levy.

The measure Kelly signed increases that exemption to $40,000, saving the owners of any residential property worth that much or more $46 a year.

