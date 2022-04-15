ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City wants to use federal funds to curb violent crime

By Knss Staff
KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GnfJi_0f9pQO4t00

Another rash of killings in Kansas City, Missouri, has the mayor considering the use of federal funds to try and address the problem. Five people were killed in less than 24 hours in the Kansas City area — four in Kansas City, Missouri, and one in Kansas City, Kansas.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas told the Star in a phone interview that he hopes to help stop violence suing some of the $195 million distributed to Kansas City from the American Rescue Plan Act. City leaders will determine how the money is spent.

Comments / 0

Related
WSET

'Stop The Violence' event aims to reduce violent crime in the Hill City

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Bringing violent crime to an end in the Hill City -- that was the focus of the "Stop The Violence" community event in Lynchburg Saturday. During the event, many from the community spoke on the issue, including city officials. It was hosted by Fifth Street Baptist Church, CRADLE OUTReach Ministry and held at the Lynchburg Grand Hotel.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Wbaltv.com

Hogan: State commits more funds to fight violent crime in Baltimore

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland is committing more state funds to fight violent crime in Baltimore, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Thursday afternoon. The governor announced $45 million in initiatives, and he's demanding legislative action on his crime-fighting legislative package that mandates tougher sentences for repeat violent offenders. Hogan said crime...
BALTIMORE, MD
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Chicago mayor hosts meeting on violent crime

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago’s mayor met with her counterpart in New York, looking for ways to cut down on violence. Lori Lightfoot and Eric Adams are talking about ways to end violent crime. They did not get into specifics about their discussion, but said that it is a partnership. They want to see more […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, KS
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, KS
CBS Baltimore

Violent Crime Wave Rattles Baltimore Residents

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore has seen several shootings across the city since Friday.  Some of those shootings have been near tourist locations like the Inner Harbor. There was a double shooting in the 500 block of South Charles Street on Friday that left one man dead.  Another shooting occurred in the parking garage of the Horseshoe Casino early Sunday morning.  But the vast majority of the shootings have been in residential communities. Baltimore has recorded 75 homicides compared to 63 at this time last year. Here are some of the recent victims ⬇️ @wjz pic.twitter.com/WqLFz4qCq5 — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) March 21, 2022 “I think this crime...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quinton Lucas
Axios Denver

Denver protesters want $17.5M in damages in federal case against city

A federal jury on Friday is expected to begin deliberating the case against the city of Denver and its police department for its use of force during the 2020 George Floyd protests.What's new: The 12 racial justice protesters behind the lawsuit — all of whom were shot, gassed or sprayed by officers — are seeking $17.5 million in compensatory damages, attorneys told the jury during the start of closing arguments Thursday.Zach Packard, a competitive skateboarder who suffered a fractured skull and jaw, as well as a brain bleed, wants $4.5 million.Joe Deras, a state teacher's union employee who was shot...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Federal Funds#Mayor
Little Apple Post

Police investigate violent attack on dog at Kansas business

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating the brutal attack on a dog at a Wichita business. According to a social media report shared by Wichita Police, Atlas Motors, 2850 S Broadway, Wichita, has recently been the target of multiple break-ins for catalytic converters. "Although the financial hit on our...
WICHITA, KS
KPVI Newschannel 6

Indianapolis hiring neighborhood ‘interrupters’ to stop violent crime

(The Center Square) – Faced with record-high violent crime, the city of Indianapolis is spending millions of dollars to hire and train “interrupters” whose job is expected to be to interrupt crimes and report back to headquarters. The program is one piece of a $150 million anti-violence...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KNSS Radio

Accused Wichita club shooter to stand trial

A Wichita man accused of opening fire into an Old Town night club, killing one person, will be going to trial. A judge determined that there is enough evidence for Keshawn Dawson, 24, to stand trial for murder.
KNSS Radio

KNSS Radio

Wichita, KS
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
246K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Wichita region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more.

 https://www.audacy.com/knss

Comments / 0

Community Policy