Woman sentenced in fatal crash during Wichita police chase

A woman has been sentenced to life in prison after a May 2019 crash during a police chase killed two people and injured Wichita musician Jenny Wood.

Mia Collins pleaded guilty in October to two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Maria Wood, 70, and her granddaughter, Rosemary McElroy, 12, who were Jenny Wood's mother and niece.

They were in a car that collided with one driven by Collins, who was fleeing from police.

The driver of another car, Alfred Angel, also was seriously injured.

During sentencing on Thursday, Wood said police shared blame for initiating a chase through downtown Wichita that reached 75 mph.