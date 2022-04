Mara Klecker writes in the Star Tribune: “Minneapolis Public Schools and its teachers and support staff have reached tentative contract agreements that could end the strike that has shuttered schools for weeks. The school district and the union both announced the news early Friday, and said they would share more details about the agreement at news conferences at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Students may return to class as soon as Monday, pending a union vote on the contract, the district said. … A news release from the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers said the union will hold a ratification vote this weekend on the tentative agreement.”

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 24 DAYS AGO