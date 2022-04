Are you a budding entrepreneur but don’t know how to get started? Or perhaps you have a great idea but you are struggling to raise funding for your startup. Being the CEO of an early-stage startup can be a daunting challenge. You have to build a product that is ten times better than the competition. You have to raise funding even when you have little traction to show. Hiring employees is a formidable task especially since you can’t really pay them much.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 6 DAYS AGO