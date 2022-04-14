ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

What to know about ophidiophobia

Medical News Today
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fear of snakes, or ophidiophobia, is a common phobia that can develop due to previous negative experiences, such as sustaining a snakebite. Watching another person’s scared reaction and internalizing it can also lead to ophidiophobia, as can not knowing enough about snakes. Phobias can cause a range...

www.medicalnewstoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Are you familiar with the symptoms of neuropathy?

Millions of people are going through life experiencing excruciating pain cause by neuropathy, according to the National Institute of Health. If you, or someone you know, suffers from this condition, Momentum Health Neuropathy Center may be able to help. Dr. Karen May, neuropathy survivor and founder of Momentum Health Center,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
womenworking.com

Five Warning Signs of Atrial Fibrillation Everyone Should Know

Atrial fibrillation (AF or AFib) is one of the most common irregular heart arrhythmias. An arrhythmia is when the heart beats too slow or too fast. With atrial fibrillation, blood from the upper chambers of the heart doesn’t flow correctly to the lower chambers. Atrial fibrillation may happen in brief episodes or be a permanent condition.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
News Channel Nebraska

What To Know About Getting Dental Implants

Originally Posted On: https://www.pineyorcharddental.com/what-to-know-about-getting-dental-implants/. More than 120 million Americans are missing at least one tooth. Tooth loss happens because of decay and gum disease, injuries, diseases like cancer, accidents, and simple wear and tear. Because of that, many are looking for a solution for their missing teeth. One effective and...
SKIN CARE
Medical News Today

Vitamin supplements and alcohol withdrawal syndrome: What to know

People who live with alcohol use disorder may develop a range of symptoms if they stop drinking suddenly. They may also experience vitamin deficiencies, as alcohol impairs the body’s ability to absorb vitamins and nutrients. People who misuse alcohol can experience a range of symptoms if they abruptly stop...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venomous Snake#Mental Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Freethink

A common arthritis drug treats alopecia

A Yale University-led trial found that a common arthritis drug can work as an alopecia treatment, helping more than one third of people with severe hair loss regrow their hair in 36 weeks. The challenge: Alopecia areata is a disease in which the immune system attacks hair follicles. This causes...
HEALTH
Medical News Today

What causes shortness of breath after eating?

In April 2020, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requested the removal of all forms of prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) ranitidine (Zantac) from the United States market. They made this recommendation because unacceptable levels of NDMA, a probable carcinogen (or cancer-causing chemical), were present in some ranitidine products. People taking prescription ranitidine should talk with their doctor about safe alternative options before stopping the drug. People taking OTC ranitidine should stop taking the drug and talk with a healthcare professional about alternative options. Instead of taking unused ranitidine products to a drug take-back site, a person should dispose of them according to the product’s instructions or by following the FDA’s.
HEALTH
womenworking.com

Signs and Symptoms of Vascular Dementia Everyone Should Know

Vascular dementia affects the brain’s planning, judgment, memory, reasoning and thought processes. This type of dementia is caused by brain damage from impaired blood flow. Vascular dementia can develop after a stroke, blocking blood flow to the brain. It can also result from other conditions that damage blood vessels, reduce circulation or deprive your brain of proper oxygen and nutrients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
NBC News

Black women start to talk about uterine fibroids, a condition many get but few speak about

When Daye Covington visited her doctor for a routine physical last year, she expressed concern about weight gain in her belly that she said made her look seven months pregnant. But she knew she wasn’t pregnant, and she had a healthy lifestyle. An MRI revealed that she had multiple uterine fibroids — noncancerous growths in the uterus — the size of cantaloupes.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
News Channel Nebraska

Depression and Anxiety: How to Cope with Two Mental Illnesses

Originally Posted On: https://www.tmshealthandwellness.com/depression-and-anxiety-how-to-cope-with-two-mental-illnesses/. Those unfamiliar with mental disorders tend to hold the common misconception that mental illness is easy to overcome. This is simply not the case at all. These disorders are debilitating and can affect how you go about your daily life. According to the National Alliance on...
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

Vitamin K may be helpful for people at risk of dementia

Dementia is a condition that affects cognitive functioning. In a new study in rodents, scientists studied how vitamin K can affect older rats’ cognitive abilities. As people get older, the risk of developing dementia increases. Dementia is the term given to a group of diseases, the most common of which is Alzheimer’s disease, which affects millions of people.
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

How does diabetes cause abnormal sweating?

Many people with diabetes have times when they sweat too much, too little, or at odd times. Diabetes can make it difficult for a person’s body to maintain a steady temperature and produce the right amount of sweat to keep the body cool. Reasons for this. hormonal imbalances, cardiovascular...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Psych Centra

Exploding Head Syndrome: Symptoms, Causes, and Treatment

Despite its dramatic name, exploding head syndrome isn’t a painful or dangerous condition, and it can be managed. Sleep disorders can be disruptive in general, but exploding head syndrome can be frightening for those who experience it. Symptoms of this condition include hearing very loud noises in your head...
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy