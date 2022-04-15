ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

KCK firefighters battle fire at abandoned apartment building on Federal Avenue

By KMBC 9 News Staff
KMBC.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Kan. — Firefighters in Kansas City, Kansas battled a large fire at an abandoned apartment...

www.kmbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
KMBC.com

Man killed in early morning shooting in southern Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A shooting in southern Kansas City, Missouri, has left one man dead. Police say they got a call about the sound of gunfire in the area of 86th Street and Newton Avenue at around 3:15 a.m. Saturday morning. Officers arrived on scene and found the victim with bullet wounds. Officers say he died before EMS could take him to the hospital.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS New York

Firefighters battle manhole fires in Queens

NEW YORK -- Firefighters were on the scene of two manhole fires Tuesday that caused an explosion in Jamaica, Queens.Officials said it happened at around 8 a.m. in an industrial area and since there were not many people around, no injuries were reported, CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported.There was damage where the explosion blew the cover off the manhole and buckled the roadway on 149th Street.There was a car parked nearby and the force of the explosion tore the back bumper right off and also shattered the back windshield.The vehicle's owner said she was thankful she wasn't inside it. She said...
QUEENS, NY
ABC4

OGDEN FIRE: 17 firefighters respond to apartment fire

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – At around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Ogden and Riverdale firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire on the block of 20th St. and Orchard Ave. According to a press release, fire units arrived to find a two-story apartment building with smoke showing from the bottom apartment. The building had four […]
OGDEN, UT
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Accidents
Kansas City, KS
Crime & Safety
Kansas City, KS
Accidents
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, KS
insideedition.com

After 30 Years, Teen Girl Identified After Her Body Was Dumped Next to Indiana Interstate: "She Was Not Trash"

After 30 very long years, the body of 17-year-old girl dumped on the side of Interstate 65 in Indiana finally has a name. Margaret Ann Sniegowski Jr. was the youngest of eight siblings and disappeared in 1992 from her Ohio home. Genetic testing over several years resulted in the identification of her remains, authorities announced this week.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apartment Building#Firefighters#Accident#Kck
KMBC.com

3 shot, 1 killed after incident at Kansas City, Missouri house party

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police were investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday morning. Police were investigating a crash around 3:15 a.m. when they heard gunshots. Those officers found three people shot inside a home in the 3800 block of Wabash Avenue. Officers said three people were shot....
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Denver

Man Killed In Serious Easter Sunday Crash In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say one man died in a crash at 14th Avenue and Syracuse Street on Sunday afternoon. Investigators say a driver heading north on Syracuse St. ran a red light and hit another vehicle heading east on 14th Ave. (credit: CBS) The passenger, an unidentified man, in the vehicle which was hit died at the scene. Both drivers survived, however the suspect driver was taken to the hospital with non-serious injuries. The victim’s vehicle rolled over There were no other passengers involved. It’s not clear if alcohol and/or speed are factors, nor is it clear if any of the occupants were wearing seatbelts. Police have not said whether the suspect driver will face charges.
DENVER, CO
Shropshire Star

Two dead and nine wounded in shooting at party

Police said as many as 50 rounds were fired inside the house and several more were fired outside. Shots fired at a house party early Sunday left two under-age people dead and at least nine more injured, police in the US said. The shooting happened at about midnight during a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
News On 6

Firefighters Battle Early Morning Fire In SW OKC

Oklahoma City firefighters were called to the scene of a fire near Southwest 55th and Western on Friday Morning. Currently, it is unclear how the blaze broke out. Traffic is being affected on Southwest 55th Street and South Western Avenue near the structure. At this time, no injuries have been...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCIA

Firefighters respond to accident, battle house fire

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Taylorville Firefighters had some extra help Monday night. At around 8:35 p.m., Taylorville Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle accident on Route 104. Fire crews spent about an hour freeing the driver from a very complicated extrication. The victim was quickly taken to an area hospital for treatment. At around […]
TAYLORVILLE, IL
WBAY Green Bay

Kiel firefighters battle fire at woodworking shop

KIEL, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters battled a fire at a woodworking shop in Kiel Thursday morning. At 3:52 a.m., the Kiel Fire Department was called to 707 6th Street for a report of flames coming from a basement window. Crews arrived to find smoke and flames in other basement windows....
KIEL, WI
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha firefighters battle structure fire Monday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Firefighters battled a structure fire at an auto recycling building Monday morning. The Omaha Fire Department says crews were dispatched at 10:18 a.m. to an auto recycling outbuilding near 60th and Harrison Street. Upon arrival, crews saw thick smoke and noted the structure was fully involved....
OMAHA, NE
Daily Voice

2 Firefighters Hurt Battling Pepsi Co Fire

A massive fire erupted Tuesday, March 22 at the Pepsi Co factory in Piscataway.Two firefighters were injured while battling the blaze including one who suffered heat exhaustion and the other a shoulder injury, local officials said.The cause is believed to have been propane tanks exploding.The fire …
ACCIDENTS
KTAL

Fire guts abandoned downtown Texarkana building

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Fire gutted an abandoned building on the edge of downtown Texarkana early Monday evening. It happened on Broad Street and Spruce Street around 6 p.m. heavy black smoke and flames could be seen billowing from the back of the building, which is a block away from the Texarkana Central Fire Station. While firefighters did not have far to go, the flames spread quickly and Fire Chief Eric Schlotter says it was already well advanced by the time the first crews arrived.
TEXARKANA, TX
WSVN-TV

Fire at apartment building in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A family has been forced out of their home after a fire broke out. The fire damaged their apartment on the sixth floor of a building on Biscayne Bay in North Miami, Wednesday. Firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading. Water was seen...
NORTH MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy