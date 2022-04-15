ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California lifts quarantine for those exposed to COVID-19 but asymptomatic

By Margie Shafer
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25pwDQ_0f9pORyu00

California has lifted its quarantine rule for people exposed to COVID-19 but are asymptomatic .

The recommended quarantine period for those exposed to COVID-19 was five days after exposure. The California Department of Public Health has updated the guidelines and said quarantine is no longer needed for those exposed as long as they have no symptoms.

Dr. Peter Chin-Hong with UCSF said the decision was made based on the updated view of omicron versus the other variants.

"The incubation period for omicron is about two to three days, versus five or seven days for the earlier variants," he told KCBS Radio.

He believes a lot of people are walking around with asymptomatic exposure and suggest wearing a mask when you think you might be in a risky situation. We are in a better place with vaccines and early treatment options but stigmas remain around COVID.

Chin-Hong said he himself still gives people condolences when they have COVID-19.

"Course we should be very empathic to people who are infected but for asymptomatic people, it’s very very different particularly if you are vaccinated and boosted, and most of all it is so widespread now we are really talking about a different kind of infections," he said.

