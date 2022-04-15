ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Toyota recalls 460,000 vehicles over stability control issue

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ESMiX_0f9pOB6W00

(NEXSTAR) – Toyota is issuing a safety recall to address a software glitch affecting approximately 460,000 Toyota and Lexus vehicles.

Toyota says the problem concerns the cars’ Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) systems, a feature designed to help drivers “maintain vehicle control under adverse conditions,” according to the automaker’s website. Toyota says the VSC systems of the recalled vehicles may be experiencing an “error” that prevents the feature from automatically enabling in certain situations.

The voluntary recall notice, issued Wednesday, names 10 different models of Toyota and Lexus vehicles: Toyota Venza, Mirai, RAV4 Hybrid, RAV4 Prime, Sienna HV and Highlander HV models, and Lexus LS500h, LX600, NX350h and NX450h+ models.

“Owners of involved vehicles will be notified by the middle of June 2022,” Toyota says.

The fix will be provided free of charge at Toyota and Lexus dealers, the automaker added.

Customers can check with Toyota of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to see if their vehicles are affected.

Also on Wednesday, Toyota issued a recall for 4,000 additional 2022 Lexus NX vehicles (both HEV and PHEV) for potentially “incorrect welding” at the site of the front shock absorbers and the body panels.

“Incorrect welding could eventually cause a shock absorber to separate from the mounting area, resulting in a loss of driving stability and increasing the risk of a crash,” Toyota writes.

Owners will be notified by mid-June once a remedy is developed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX4 News Kansas City

Which Volkswagen vehicles are being recalled?

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kendall Heiman, like most new car owners, took a picture with her brand new 2021 Atlas Cross Sport Volkswagen she got in May 2021. “We needed an all-wheel drive vehicle and we had some, so it rose to the top of our list,” Heiman said. Only 8 months into owning it, she […]
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lexus Cars#Vehicles#Nexstar#Vsc#Rav4 Hybrid#Rav4 Prime#Highlander#Nx350h#Nx450h
KMOV

Fluid leak causes recall on Ford vehicles

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Ford has issued a recall for some of its pickups and SUV’s because of a brake fluid leak. Close to 200,000 vehicles could be affected. They include F-150′s from the 2016, 17, and 18 model.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Benzinga

Aurora Unveils Test Fleet Of Autonomous Toyota Sienna Vehicles

Aurora Innovations Inc (NASDAQ: AUR) has unveiled the test fleet of its autonomous custom-designed Toyota Sienna vehicles. Aurora has worked with Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) Toyota Motor North America's engineering team over the last year to refine requirements to prepare this vehicle model platform to integrate with the Aurora Driver.
CARS
News On 6

GMC Recalls 740,000 Vehicles Due To Headlights Threat

GMC is recalling hundreds of thousands of vehicles, saying its headlights pose a threat to other drivers. The carmaker says it is recalling 740,000 small SUVS because the headlights can be too bright and cause glare for other drivers. The recall affects GMC Terrain model vehicles from the 2010 through...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
KXAN

These Easter decoration ideas are classy and surprisingly affordable

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Springtime pastel hues, flower-adorned wreaths, artistically-designed eggs and more — there are numerous ways to showcase your Easter spirit with lovely decorations for both inside and outside your home. From your front door to your dining room table, decorations that are both classy and reasonably priced will make your place inviting for the upcoming holiday. Whether you prefer simplistic or whimsical designs, our favorite decorative ideas will help you celebrate the holiday with style.
LIFESTYLE
KXAN

I-35 in south Austin reopens after deadly crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police are investigating a deadly crash involving an 18-wheeler and a truck early Friday morning on Interstate 35 in south Austin. The crash happened around 2:40 a.m. on South I-35 just north of Slaughter Lane. One adult inside the truck died in the crash. Austin...
AUSTIN, TX
fordauthority.com

2016-2018 Ford F-150 Trucks Recalled Over Brake Master Cylinder Issue

Ford Motor Company is recalling select 2016-2018 Ford F-150 models equipped with the automaker’s 3.5L EcoBoost V6 due to a brake master cylinder issue. This recall also applies to select 2016-2017 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator models, as Ford Authority reported earlier today. The defect: in affected vehicles, a...
CARS
US News and World Report

Tesla Recalls 947 U.S. Vehicles Over Delay in Rearview Image Display, NHTSA Says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Tesla Inc is recalling 947 vehicles in the United States because the rearview image may not immediately display when they begin to reverse, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said. The automaker told the NHTSA the recall covers some 2018-2019 Model S, Model X, and 2017-2020 Model...
CARS
CNET

GMC To Recall 740,000 Terrains Over Headlight Glare Issue

General Motors is issuing a recall for 740,000 2010-2017 GMC Terrain models. The recall is prompted by concerns that the cars' headlight designs could cause glare, which could impact the ability of other road users to see appropriately. The company fought the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration over the need for this recall, according to a report published by Reuters on Tuesday, but it lost.
CARS
KXAN

KXAN

30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy