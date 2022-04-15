ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASCAR: Chase Elliott To Compete in Trucks Race on the Bristol Dirt

By Jonathan Howard
 4 days ago
This week’s dirt race just got better. NASCAR driver Chase Elliott is going to compete in the trucks and the Cup Series in Bristol this weekend. The dirt is going to be under Elliott’s nails for the next month after all of the laps he drives. When a driver like the Hendrick Motorsports No. 9 drops to the trucks, it is almost always exciting. Will he be able to beat out the full-timers in that series?

Chase Elliott is one of the most popular drivers in all of NASCAR. In fact, Elliott has been the most popular driver in the Cup Series every year since 2018. He was a fast learner in the Cup Series and after just a few seasons he found himself at the top of the sport. Any time he lines up behind the wheel, car, truck, hell even in a boat I’m sure, folks will line up to watch.

Elliott is going to be getting some extra laps in on the dirt. It should be fun!

Repping that “Hendrick” scheme on the truck should be exciting for Elliott. In just 16 Truck Series races over the course of five non-consecutive seasons, he’s managed three wins. That goes along with 13 top-ten finishes. So, expect Elliott to be competitive in this His last truck race was in 2021 at the Texas Motor Speedway.

At 26-years-old, Elliott is still one of those “young guys” in the series. However, for a driver that’s been racing in the Cup Series since 2015, his experience is far beyond his age. Although the track is going to be slick, the dirt will make the cars spin out and fishtail and all that good stuff, racing is racing.

Chase Elliott will drive against the trucks in Bristol.

Chase Elliott is Racing with the Trucks and Bristol Should be Physical

Each race that lines up this weekend is going to be physical. Chase Elliott racing against the trucks will be physical, the Xfinity Series will be wild, and the Cup Series is a first-time-ever sort of deal. Next Gen cars have not experienced racing conditions on the dirt yet. However, after this week, they will have tackled every kind of track NASCAR offers. Superspeedways, Intermediate, Short, Road, and Dirt.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. thinks that the Cup Series is going to get up close and personal.

“I think you’ll see some beating and banging, you’ll see some side-by-side action,” the driver said. “I think this car [Next Gen] is going to be a little bit better for that. Our car last year, you beat and bang, you get a tire rub, and then you’re in trouble.”

Perhaps this year, the physicality will be there without as many spinouts and unfortunate wrecks. It can get very intense down on the dirt. That’s for sure.

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

