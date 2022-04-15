ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

FDA approves first COVID-19 breath test for emergency use

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Caroline Vakil
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YdvPl_0f9pNmX400

( The Hill ) – The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced on Thursday that it had authorized the first test to detect COVID-19 through breath for emergency use.

The InspectIR COVID-19 Breathalyzer is able to identify five volatile organic compounds tied to the coronavirus in a person’s breath by using a technique known as gas chromatography gas mass-spectrometry, delivering results in less than three minutes, according to the FDA.

The agency said that in a study of 2,409 people, which included both people with and without symptoms, the test had a 99.3 percent specificity rate, which measures the percent of correctly identified negative test samples.

Kansas 3-year-old calls 911, orders McDonald’s

The FDA also noted that the InspectIR COVID-19 Breathalyzer had a 91.2 percent sensitivity rate, which measures the percent of correctly identified positive test samples.

Still, the health agency said that a molecular test should be used to confirm positive test results returned by the COVID-19 breath test.

“Today’s authorization is yet another example of the rapid innovation occurring with diagnostic tests for COVID-19,” Jeff Shuren, director of the FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health, said in a statement.

“The FDA continues to support the development of novel COVID-19 tests with the goal of advancing technologies that can help address the current pandemic and better position the U.S. for the next public health emergency.”

The InspectIR COVID-19 Breathalyzer, which the FDA said was about the size of a piece of carry-on luggage, will be able to be used in places like mobile testing sites, hospitals and doctor’s offices, the agency said.

About 100 of the InspectIR COVID-19 Breathalyzers, each of which the FDA said can be used to test roughly 160 samples per day, are anticipated to be made each week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
Medical Daily

How At Home COVID-19 Tests Can Be Harmful, According To The FDA

At-home COVID-19 tests authorized by the Food and Drug Administration can potentially be harmful, the agency said in a press release Friday. “Incorrect use of FDA authorized at-home COVID-19 tests can cause harm,” it explained. “The liquid solution in some tests may contain chemicals like sodium azide, which may cause harm if swallowed or if it comes in contact with skin, nose, mouth, or eyes.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Iowa Coronavirus
City
Sioux City, IA
Sioux City, IA
Coronavirus
Local
Iowa Health
Sioux City, IA
Health
KIRO 7 Seattle

Recall alert: FDA announces recall of more COVID-19 tests

The Food and Drug Administration has announced another recall of COVID-19 tests. The FDA announced the recall of Flowflex SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Tests (Self-Testing). The tests are not authorized for sale in the U.S. They have only been cleared for Europe and other markets. The Flowflex SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Tests...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rolling Stone

Trump-Appointed Judge Deemed ‘Not Qualified’ by Bar Association Voids Mask Mandate on Planes, Other Travel

Click here to read the full article. A Trump-appointed Federal judge in Florida has voided a national mask mandate for airplanes and other transportation. “Wearing a mask cleans nothing,” U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle wrote in her decision on Monday. “At most, it traps virus droplets. But it neither ‘sanitizes’ the person wearing the mask nor ‘sanitizes’ the conveyance.” Mizelle, 35, was only eight years out of law school at University of Florida when Trump appointed her to the lifetime position in 2020. The Daily Beast noted at the time that her only trial experience was as an intern, and...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Breath Test#Diagnostic Tests#Innovation#Mcdonald
Rutherford Source

Do Not Use Certain ACON Biotech Flowflex COVID-19 Tests: FDA Safety Communication

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is warning people not to use certain ACON COVID-19 tests, a product of ACON Biotech (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd. People should not use the ACON Biotech test named “Flowflex SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Test (Self-Testing)” that is packaged in a dark blue box (see image above). This test has not been authorized, cleared, or approved by the FDA for distribution or use in the United States. The FDA is concerned about the risk of false results when using this unauthorized test.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy