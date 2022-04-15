Fight against fentanyl pushes forward

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — The fight against fentanyl continues.

The democrat judiciary committee met Wednesday (4/13) and passed a bill to prevent fentanyl related deaths by a bipartisan vote of 8-3.

House bill 1326 is a comprehensive approach that includes both proven public health solutions and enhanced criminal penalties on any individual distributing fentanyl.

In an effort to save lives and get fentanyl off the streets of Colorado, Mesa County’s District Attorney Dan Rubinstein testified in support of the bills passage stating, this solution will save lives by giving prosecutors the tools they need to put dealers in prison and protect our communities,” We want to create a new crime that’s distribution resulting in death, if you are selling laced drugs with fentanyl in them and kill somebody we are going to hold you accountable,” Rubinstein says.

The bill now significantly increases penalties on dealers with a felony charge, it will also integrate mandatory rehabilitation and recovery treatments.

