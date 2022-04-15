ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey man arrested, charged after he ran over woman multiple times in road rage incident, prosecutors say

By CNN Newsource
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man was arrested and charged with attempted murder after he ran over a 23-year-old woman multiple times in an SUV in Elizabeth, New Jersey, Tuesday morning, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office (UCPO) said. Vincent Jean, 56, has been charged with first-degree attempted murder, second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree...

