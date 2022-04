CLEVELAND, Ohio — Guardians hitters took the weekend off for the most part against San Francisco, but Cleveland’s pitching staff continued to put up solid numbers. Through nine games, Guardians starters have surrendered 18 runs over 42 innings. Cleveland starters have allowed more than two earned runs in a single outing just once, and they’ve served up just three home runs and 11 walks. The starting rotation’s 3.00 ERA is tied for the second lowest in the American League and fifth-lowest in all of MLB.

