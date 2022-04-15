Three St. Rays seniors sign letters of intent
PAWTUCKET (WPRI) – St. Raphael celebrated three seniors Thursday who earned scholarships to compete at the next level.
All-State football star Andre Depina-Gray is staying in the Ocean State, heading to URI in the fall. Elizabeth Murphy will jump for the Merrimack College track team. Sam Simonds will pitch at the College of Saint Rose.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.
Comments / 0