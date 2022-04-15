ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawtucket, RI

Three St. Rays seniors sign letters of intent

By Taylor Begley
 4 days ago

PAWTUCKET (WPRI) – St. Raphael celebrated three seniors Thursday who earned scholarships to compete at the next level.

All-State football star Andre Depina-Gray is staying in the Ocean State, heading to URI in the fall. Elizabeth Murphy will jump for the Merrimack College track team. Sam Simonds will pitch at the College of Saint Rose.

