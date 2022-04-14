Miles Bridges fined for throwing his mouthpiece into spectator stands
Mark Medina: The NBA has handed Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges a $50,000 fine “for throwing his mouthpiece into the spectator stands, which resulted in the mouthpiece striking a fan” following his ejection in the Hornets’ play-in game loss to the Atlanta Hawks
Miles Bridges was fined $50K for throwing his mouthpiece into the stands at State Farm Arena last night. pic.twitter.com/R0f3t2yj1p – 10:00 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
The NBA has fined Miles Bridges $50,000 for throwing his mouthpiece into the stands last night. He reiterated earlier today when I asked him about it that he would accept any punishment handed down by the league. pic.twitter.com/UUy4a67TxQ – 6:35 PM
Expected something stronger, but he was apologetic after the incident. – 6:35 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Miles Bridges said he reached out to the young fan who got hit with his mouthpiece last night via Instagram and hasn’t heard back yet. The #Hornets say they are trying to connect the two as well. – 1:57 PM
Not sure I’ve seen so many fines in an #NBA season. Seems like every day there’s a new one. And here’s another…
Thing is, if Beverley received $30K for inappropriate statements to media, what does Miles Bridges get for throwing his mouthpiece which hit a 16-yr-old girl? pic.twitter.com/MIOxZic85w – 12:46 PM
Miles Bridges on hitting girl with mouthpiece: ‘Unacceptable on my part’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/14/mil… – 9:02 AM
Asked Miles Bridges about throwing his mouthpiece into the stands. He was very upset at himself for letting his emotions get the best of him and accepts any punishment from the league that may come his way. pic.twitter.com/HSal2XeNy0 – 10:49 PM
Miles Bridges “I feel like we improved so much this year, for the same thing to happen again is so frustrating.” – 10:41 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Miles Bridges just got tossed. Had to be held back from going after the ref – 9:20 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Miles Bridges ejected. – 9:20 PM
Miles Bridges played two possessions with his mouthguard out. These guys aren’t winning. pic.twitter.com/CHvwNN3OZU – 8:51 PM
6 straight minutes on the bench for Miles Bridges is too much in a do or die game. – 7:52 PM
