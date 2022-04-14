ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miles Bridges fined for throwing his mouthpiece into spectator stands

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Mark Medina: The NBA has handed Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges a $50,000 fine “for throwing his mouthpiece into the spectator stands, which resulted in the mouthpiece striking a fan” following his ejection in the Hornets’ play-in game loss to the Atlanta Hawks

Source: Twitter @MarkG_Medina

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Miles Bridges was fined $50K for throwing his mouthpiece into the stands at State Farm Arena last night. pic.twitter.com/R0f3t2yj1p10:00 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

No suspension, but Miles Bridges fined $50,000 for throwing mouthpiece nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/14/no-…7:55 PM

David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc

NBA fines Charlotte’s Miles Bridges $50K: pic.twitter.com/bnJjEBO8gN6:41 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

The league has fined Miles Bridges $50,000 for “throwing his mouthpiece into the spectator stands, which resulted in the mouthpiece striking a fan,” NBA announces. – 6:36 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

The NBA has fined Miles Bridges $50,000 for throwing his mouthpiece into the stands last night. He reiterated earlier today when I asked him about it that he would accept any punishment handed down by the league. pic.twitter.com/UUy4a67TxQ6:35 PM

Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt

Hornets forward Miles Bridges fined $50,000 for throwing mouthpiece that hit fan in play-in game vs. Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/NWNpf6EHES6:35 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

No suspension, NBA announces “Miles Bridges has been fined $50,000 for throwing his mouthpiece into the spectator stands, which resulted in the mouthpiece striking a fan.”

Expected something stronger, but he was apologetic after the incident. – 6:35 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Miles Bridges fined $50,000. pic.twitter.com/mABhMDz9gM6:31 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Miles Bridges fined $50K by NBA pic.twitter.com/3bhsPaKzMa6:31 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

Hornets forward Miles Bridges has been fined $50,000 for throwing his mouthpiece into the spectator stands, NBA says. – 6:30 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Miles Bridges said he reached out to the young fan who got hit with his mouthpiece last night via Instagram and hasn’t heard back yet. The #Hornets say they are trying to connect the two as well. – 1:57 PM

Jabari Young @JabariJYoung

Not sure I’ve seen so many fines in an #NBA season. Seems like every day there’s a new one. And here’s another…

Thing is, if Beverley received $30K for inappropriate statements to media, what does Miles Bridges get for throwing his mouthpiece which hit a 16-yr-old girl? pic.twitter.com/MIOxZic85w12:46 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Miles Bridges on hitting girl with mouthpiece: ‘Unacceptable on my part’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/14/mil…9:02 AM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Asked Miles Bridges about throwing his mouthpiece into the stands. He was very upset at himself for letting his emotions get the best of him and accepts any punishment from the league that may come his way. pic.twitter.com/HSal2XeNy010:49 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Miles Bridges “I feel like we improved so much this year, for the same thing to happen again is so frustrating.” – 10:41 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Hornets’ Miles Bridges throws mouthpiece into stands, hits fan after being ejected from play-in loss to Hawks

cbssports.com/nba/news/horne…9:52 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Miles Bridges tonight:

0-4 shooting threes

0-1 shooting mouthpiece

1 ejection

-30 +/- pic.twitter.com/C68tDXu1519:34 PM

Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee

Miles Bridges popped that little girl in the head with his mouthpiece & she didn’t even flinch. Boss.

pic.twitter.com/JBLoT9lYPc9:27 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Miles Bridges just got tossed. Had to be held back from going after the ref – 9:20 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Miles Bridges ejected. – 9:20 PM

Tas Melas @TasMelas

Miles Bridges played two possessions with his mouthguard out. These guys aren’t winning. pic.twitter.com/CHvwNN3OZU8:51 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

6 straight minutes on the bench for Miles Bridges is too much in a do or die game. – 7:52 PM

