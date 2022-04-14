Miles Bridges fined for throwing his mouthpiece into spectator stands

Mark Medina: The NBA has handed Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges a $50,000 fine “for throwing his mouthpiece into the spectator stands, which resulted in the mouthpiece striking a fan” following his ejection in the Hornets’ play-in game loss to the Atlanta Hawks

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Miles Bridges was fined $50K for throwing his mouthpiece into the stands at State Farm Arena last night. pic.twitter.com/R0f3t2yj1p – 10:00 PM

No suspension, but Miles Bridges fined $50,000 for throwing mouthpiece nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/14/no-… – 7:55 PM

NBA fines Charlotte’s Miles Bridges $50K: pic.twitter.com/bnJjEBO8gN – 6:41 PM

The league has fined Miles Bridges $50,000 for “throwing his mouthpiece into the spectator stands, which resulted in the mouthpiece striking a fan,” NBA announces. – 6:36 PM

The NBA has fined Miles Bridges $50,000 for throwing his mouthpiece into the stands last night. He reiterated earlier today when I asked him about it that he would accept any punishment handed down by the league. pic.twitter.com/UUy4a67TxQ – 6:35 PM

Hornets forward Miles Bridges fined $50,000 for throwing mouthpiece that hit fan in play-in game vs. Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/NWNpf6EHES – 6:35 PM

Miles Bridges fined $50,000. pic.twitter.com/mABhMDz9gM – 6:31 PM

Miles Bridges fined $50K by NBA pic.twitter.com/3bhsPaKzMa – 6:31 PM

Hornets forward Miles Bridges has been fined $50,000 for throwing his mouthpiece into the spectator stands, NBA says. – 6:30 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Miles Bridges said he reached out to the young fan who got hit with his mouthpiece last night via Instagram and hasn’t heard back yet. The #Hornets say they are trying to connect the two as well. – 1:57 PM

Miles Bridges on hitting girl with mouthpiece: ‘Unacceptable on my part’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/14/mil… – 9:02 AM

Asked Miles Bridges about throwing his mouthpiece into the stands. He was very upset at himself for letting his emotions get the best of him and accepts any punishment from the league that may come his way. pic.twitter.com/HSal2XeNy0 – 10:49 PM

Miles Bridges “I feel like we improved so much this year, for the same thing to happen again is so frustrating.” – 10:41 PM

Miles Bridges ejected. – 9:20 PM

