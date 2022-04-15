ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commerce City, CO

Adams 14 holds news conference on district’s future

By Nick Wills
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZOI6T_0f9pMAID00

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) – Since its inception in 2009, the “ state accountability clock ” has been helping keep schools across Colorado on track, but now, control of a heavily populated educational district may be handed over to the State Board of Education as the result of a perceived drop in standards.

The board held a meeting Thursday to decide the status and the subsequent management plan for both Adams City High School and Adams 14 School District.

As a result of this meeting, the district must now prepare a detailed presentation that includes details on its proposal to hire a partial manager, which will be presented in the May meeting with the board. At the same time, they must also create an innovation plan specifically for Central Elementary School, which will be presented and reviewed during a separate meeting in June with the board.

Woodland Park wildfire prompts mandatory evacuations

Over the past decade, the district has jumped back and forth between “turnaround status” and “priority improvement status” on the state accountability clock, which was created with the passing of the Education Accountability Act in 2009. It’s based upon the premise that schools and districts that meet state expectations for student academic performance should hold increased autonomy.

Sitting on the other end of this accountability scale’s spectrum are schools that do not meet the state-outlined expectations, which the board affords an increase in support and monitoring to counter. Adams 14 has been on this accountability clock since 2010. According to the Accountability Acts texts, schools that are on this scale for just 5 years require board intervention.

According to an independently managed state review panel, the district is incapable of reversing the crisis they find themselves in, that is, at least on their own. In addition to this estimation, academic assessments of the district have achieved less than half of the state’s average assessment rate.

Since 2012, Central Elementary has received the state’s two lowest ratings on the School Performance Framework, despite the academic achievement improving since then. Due to this uptick, the school was nearly removed from the Accountability Clock.

Standing in opposition to a full takeover by the board are officials from the district, who have asked for a partial district and management design. They feel this would allow more local control and collaboration opportunities as opposed to what they previously experienced with a consultant group.

Suspect injured after shots fired by Larimer County deputies

According to Adams 14 officials, the graduation rate for Hispanic students in the district exceeds the state average.

Officials from the district said that their students are economically disadvantaged in relation to other districts, with over 50% of the student body learning English as a second language. Additionally, 85% of the student body is eligible for free or reduced-cost lunch.

You can view the press conference held by Adams 14 officials in its entirety on FOX31 NOW.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX31 Denver

Colorado Teacher of the Year winner focuses on water conservation

This week being Earth Week, it’s fitting that the winner for this year’s Colorado Teacher of the year is also devoted to helping student understand the importance of water conservation here in Colorado. Autumn Rivera is a middle school teacher at Glenwood Springs Middle School and was named Colorado Teacher of the Year and her […]
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
City
Commerce City, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Education
City
Woodland Park, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
Commerce City, CO
Education
Local
Colorado Government
Commerce City, CO
Government
9NEWS

Remains of first person in Colorado to undergo body composting laid out

FLORENCE, Colo. — For the first time in Colorado, the remains of a person who went through human body decomposition were laid out in the hills of Fremont County Sunday. Human composting became legal in Colorado last year as a green alternative to burial or cremation. Now the body of the first person to go through the process has been converted to soil and spread on the land.
FLORENCE, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kdvr#Adams City High School#Central Elementary School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy