The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea Customers spent more buying stuff from companies that engaged in corporate social responsibility than those that didn’t – as long as those do-gooder efforts actually addressed damage the businesses caused. That’s the main takeaway of a new study I conducted with three fellow marketing scholars. Corporate social responsibility refers to voluntary efforts to improve society and protect the environment. My colleagues and I tracked what happened following the announcements of 80 initiatives, such as social service donations and switching to plant-based plastics, tied to 55 brands. The companies made packaged goods,...

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO