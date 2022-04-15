ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Alcides Escobar Takes Pickoff Throw to the Junk, Somehow Stays in Game

By Ryan Phillips
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 4 days ago
Alcides Escobar is far stronger than I am.

On Thursday night, Escobar was on first base after singling in the top of the fourth inning as his Washington nationals took on the Pittsburgh Pirates. As he stepped off the base to get a lead, Pirates pitcher J.T. Brubaker fired the ball over on a pickoff move. Brubaker's throw was off target and first baseman Yoshi Tsutsugo missed it. Unfortunately, Escobar's cup made the catch.

Check this out and cringe along with the rest of us:

Yeesh, right in the plums. Escobar got back to the bag, then dropped like a sniper got him. I don't know how he stayed in the game. He's tough, he's a Major League Baseball player.

MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
The Spun

MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
MLB
MLB

Martinez stepping away from Blue Jays booth to undergo cancer treatment

TORONTO -- Buck Martinez, whose career with the Blue Jays spreads over four decades as a player, manager and broadcaster, announced that he will be stepping away from the mix following Sunday’s game to undergo treatment for cancer. Martinez, 73, played 17 seasons in the Major Leagues with the...
MLB
