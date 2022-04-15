Malibu/Lost Hills Motors to conduct a public safety operation Friday April 15
The Malibu/Lost Hills Motors will be conducting a Bicycle/Pedestrian Enforcement Operation in the City of Malibu, Friday, April 15 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“If you are passing through or out to enjoy the city, #slowdown, #sharetheroad, and always be aware of your surroundings,” the post reads.
