SIRA Championship regatta Friday, Saturday

The Oak Ridge Rowing Association (ORRA) will host two regattas this month, including the Southern Intercollegiate Rowing Association (SIRA) Championship regatta on Friday and Saturday, April 15 and 16, and the Dogwood Junior Championship regatta, April 23 and 24, on Melton Hill Lake.

The first of the regattas, the SIRA Championship, will welcome roughly 2,000 rowers to participate in this high-level competition again for the first time since 2019, according to a news release from the ORRA. A total of 40-plus teams from major universities ranging from the University of Tennessee and Clemson make up the SIRA and will compete for the highly coveted championship title.

"This early season regatta features colleges that we can expect to be lining up against one another at the end of May at the NCAA Championships. SIRA is the longest standing regattas that call Oak Ridge and Melton Hill Lake home — they have been racing here since 1980," according to the release.

The Dogwood Junior Championship regatta also returns in 2022 as the premiere 2,000-meter challenge for youth rowers across the Southeast. Time trials will start early Saturday, April 23, and run across two parallel lanes on approximate 7-minute event centers. From there, trials progress to traditional semi-finals and finals to end at mid-afternoon Sunday.

Dogwood Juniors feature 40-plus teams and 1,500 athletes from the Midwest and Central regions of the country as they face off against Southeastern teams in a preview of potential national championship crews.

As always, friends, family and spectators are welcome to watch the rowers compete. Both the SIRA and Dogwood Junior Championship are expected to attract a number of visitors to the region and a great opportunity to showcase the region and its sporting facilities to visitors, according to the release.

For more information about the events, visit the Oak Ridge Rowing Association’s website at http://orra.org/ .

About Oak Ridge Rowing Association

Oak Ridge Rowing Association is a small non-profit organization, located in Oak Ridge, that serves the youth of the Oak Ridge community through its Atomic Juniors and Adult competitive and recreational rowing programs. ORRA’s programs are structured to support all area youth and adults, recognizing and embracing the benefits of diversity, equity and inclusion. Its mission statement, since the club was founded in 1978 is simple — “supporting rowing in East Tennessee." ORRA members enjoy the opportunity to positively influence, shape and hopefully improve the lives of area youth through this sport that th all love.

