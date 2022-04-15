City manager to give 'State of the City' April 19 April 19, 2022 Lunch with the League

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

City manager to give 'State of the City' April 19

The League of Women Voters of Oak Ridge welcomes the community to Lunch with the League from noon until 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 19.

In an effort to keep everyone safe during this time of pandemic, the meeting will again be virtual. Those who desire to gain access to the meeting may do so by following the instructions provided at the close of this article, stated a League news release.

'State of the City'

Oak Ridge City Manager Mark Watson plans to give the state of the city talk at the meeting.

Watson has served as city manager since August 2010. He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in public administration and city management from the University of Kansas. In 2019, he received his doctorate degree from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville in public administration and American government.

Watson is a second-generation city manager. He held this position in six cities in Texas, Montana and Arizona before coming to Oak Ridge. He has received numerous awards and honors, including an award by the International City/County Management Association (ICCMA) for his 40-year career in public service. In 2019, he received the ICCMA Community Partnership Award for his efforts in developing a public – private partnership for the redevelopment of the American Museum of Science and Energy and re-use of its former site in Oak Ridge.

Lunch with the League welcomes League members and nonmembers alike to this informative presentation. For instruction on linking to the live presentation, contact maryannreeves1@att.net. All League members will receive an email with the zoom link prior to the meeting. A couple of days following the presentation, you may view the recorded presentation on the League’s website (https://my.lwv.org/tennessee/oak-ridge).

The League of Women Voters of Oak Ridge is a nonpartisan political organization for men and women. It encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy.

