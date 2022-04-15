ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Spring Wildflower Hike at Frozen Head State Park on Saturday

By The Oak Ridger
 4 days ago
The public is welcome to join this excellent opportunity to see wildflowers, including a possible sighting of dwarf ginseng.

Sponsored by Tennessee Citizens for Wilderness Planning and the Tennessee Native Plant Society, the hike will start from the Panther Branch Trailhead at Frozen Head State Park, the news release stated.

"The first half-mile is ideal for those with rather limited hiking capabilities; the trail is wide and flat. For those continuing, the next mile along Panther Branch is moderately steeper and rougher. This event is part of the Wildflower Pilgrimage at Frozen Head State Park," it stated.

Participants will meet at the Frozen Head State Park office parking area at 10 a.m. Bring water, a lunch, and bug spray. Your RSVP helps with planning and allows for notification in case of cancellation. Contact hike leader Larry Pounds at (865) 705-8516 or Poundsl471@aol.com.

