Stillwater, OK

One dead after Stillwater shooting, suspect arrested

By Ashley Ellis, John Capolino, KTUL Staff
KTUL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- The Stillwater police have released a statement regarding a shooting near 12th and Main in Stillwater Thursday. The incident began at 5:30 p.m. during a fight inside a...

CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KTUL

Aaliyah Lindsey, 13-year-old Oklahoma girl, missing for one year

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children has released a reminder of Aaliyah Lindsey, a 13-year-old when she went missing a year ago today. Now 14, Lindsey went missing on April 14, 2021, when she left her residence in Schulter, Okla., and did not return home.
SCHULTER, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police end standoff, woman found dead in home

UPDATE (6:45 p.m.): The standoff is over, and the suspect is in custody after an exchange of gunfire with Tulsa police. The suspect was hit in the shoulder. No officers were hit during that exchange of gunfire, though one officer was grazed with a ricochet bullet during an earlier period of the suspect shooting from the home.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Attempted child abduction in Bartlesville leaves family shaken

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two neighborhoods in Green Country have, in less than a week, reported potential child abductions. One was in Broken Arrow and the latest was in Bartlesville's Rolling Oaks neighborhood off of Hwy 75. Candace Keahtigh said her 10-year-old daughter was biking in the neighborhood Thursday...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KTUL

Man arrested after large drug bust at Midwest City dispensary

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — A man was arrested following a massive drug bust in Midwest City on Wednesday. The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics said agents served a search warrant at a Green House Remedies on E. Reno Road that was tied to an investigation into illegal marijuana sales.
MIDWEST CITY, OK
News Channel Nebraska

One dead, one arrested after pedestrian struck by rolling vehicle in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. - An Omaha woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Thursday night, Omaha Police officials said. The Omaha Police Department says 37-year-old Omaha resident Ashley Dotson was killed after being struck by a rolling vehicle. According to a press release issued by OPD, officers were...
OMAHA, NE
CBS Miami

North Lauderdale Double Homicide Suspect Andre Anglin Found Dead Of Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Andre Anglin, the suspect wanted for the deadly shooting of a woman and a teenage girl in North Lauderdale, has been found dead. The Broward Sheriff’s Office says Anglin died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at 901 W Sunrise Boulevard. Anglin had been on the run since April 13, after he was identified by BSO as the suspect in the murders of the woman and her daughter the Willow Woods Townhomes complex in the 7900 block of Tam Oshanter Boulevard. “I’m very proud of the excellent work conducted by our investigators and VIPER unit. They located and tracked down a menace to society. Unfortunately, this coward decided to take his own life rather than face justice for the heinous murders he committed,” Sheriff Gregory Tony said. The Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office will officially determine the cause and manner of death.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
KTUL

Family mourns the loss of husband, dad killed in Pawnee County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Nicole McClary, a Pawnee County wife and mother, is mourning the loss of her husband. 34-year-old Kyle McClary was one of two men stabbed to death Saturday night in Cleveland, Okla. Nicole said Cleveland was where the couple was raising two daughters and running successful...
PAWNEE COUNTY, OK
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Officer Arrested After Investigation Into Accusations Of Secretly Recording Women Off-Duty

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento police officer has been arrested after an investigation into allegations he was secretly filming women during intimate encounters. The Sacramento Police Department says Officer Benjamin Gray had been on admirative leave, with his peace officer powers suspended, since January 2022 after the Folsom Police Department alerted them of their investigation. Investigators had previously said they found images of potential victims. On Monday, Sacramento police announced that an arrest warrant had been issued for Gray. He turned himself in at Sacramento County Mail Jail on Monday. Police say Gray’s administrative leave will continue as the case goes through the judicial system. “As peace officers we should hold ourselves to the highest standards, both on and off-duty. This alleged criminal behavior is both disturbing and unacceptable and weakens the trust between law enforcement and the community, which we work so hard every day to build and maintain,” said Chief Katherine Lester, in a statement. Folsom police have urged anyone who was in a relationship with Gray over the last three years and feels like they may have been victimized to contact them.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTUL

2-year-old dies after being run over by truck, police say

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - A 2-year-old child is in critical condition after being run over by a truck in the driveway of his home. Tulsa police say the family arrived at their home near Admiral and Yale from the grocery store and parked in front of their mobile home. The...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Man wanted in New York City shooting arrested, charged with federal terrorism offense

NEW YORK (TND) — The man wanted in the New York City shooting Tuesday morning that left at least 10 people injured by gunfire has been arrested, police say. Mayor Eric Adams confirmed Frank James, 62, was taken into custody without incident on Wednesday and thanked those who submitted tips that led to his capture. Police said James had nine prior arrests in the state of New York dating back to the 1990s.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTUL

Ponca City police locate suspects allegedly involved in fatal shooting

PONCA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) - Ponca City police are searching for two people they believe are involved in a fatal shooting. On April 10, police responded to the 300 block of S. Birch in relation to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers say they found 29-year-old Shawn Wood inside the residence, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
PONCA CITY, OK
CBS San Francisco

Suspects In Deadly San Mateo Execution-Style Shooting Arrested In North Carolina, Hawaii

SAN MATEO (CBS SF) – San Mateo Police detectives made arrests on opposite ends of the country Monday in connection with an execution-style shooting that killed a man and wounded his 2-year-old son in 2020. With the assistance of multiple law enforcement agencies, detectives who traveled to North Carolina arrested 29-year-old John “Talia” Paasi outside his home in Charlotte without incident Monday morning. Also on Monday, San Mateo detectives who traveled to Honolulu, Hawaii, along with local and federal authorities, arrested 30-year-old Isileli Mahe at his residence. Mahe was taken into custody without incident. John Paasi and Isleli Mahe were arrested in connection...
SAN MATEO, CA

