Coachella, CA

Warming continues into start of Coachella

By Haley Clawson
KESQ
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures have been warming up through the week and will continue into Friday. Highs will return to seasonable territory as we close out the work week but will reach above-normal temperatures on Sunday. Gusts will range...

kesq.com

WISH-TV

Sunny and warm start to spring

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a cloudy and wet Saturday, we’re in store for lots of sunshine for the first day of spring. TODAY: A chilly start to Sunday with temperatures in the 30s. Look for lots of sunshine this afternoon. Spring officially begins at 11:33am. It’s going to be a beautiful day with lots of sunshine, light winds, and highs in the lower 60s.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KTAL

Sunshine continues as warming trend begins

Sunshine returned to the ArkLaTex Wednesday and will stick around into next week. A warming trend will begin Thursday with highs warming into the 80s by the end of the weekend. Our next chance of storms holds off until the middle of next week. One more day of below-normal temperatures:...
ENVIRONMENT
City
Coachella, CA
CBS 46

FIRST ALERT: Warm start to the week; Midweek storms

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The first week of spring begins with warm weather in north Georgia. Look for temps in the upper 30s to low 40s early Monday, but they’ll soar into the low to mid 70s during the afternoon under sunny skies. MONDAY FORECAST. High Temperature: 73°. Normal...
ATLANTA, GA
WJBF.com

Winds Calm Tonight, Warming Trend Starts Tomorrow

As of 6:30PM Sunday- Today is started out very similar to yesterday with a beautiful sunrise and temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. Also like yesterday, we are under a couple of weather alerts. There is a Red Flag Warning for our western counties and a Lake Wind Advisory which includes Augusta and Aiken. These are both in effect until 8PM today. Expect gusts from 20-25 mph and relative humidity between 15-20%. They are calming down however, and while you should still keep things inside that could blow away, stay off the water, drive carefully, and do not burn outside, we are a lot more better off than we were earlier, or even yesterday. Fires can still spread rapidly tonight due to gusty winds and low relative humidity. Also be aware that winds could blow trees down and cause power outages.
AUGUSTA, GA
FOX Carolina

Warm sunshine to start the work week

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Sunday made for an excellent start to Spring, treating us to sunny skies and pleasant temperatures. Now as we look to the new work and school week, we’re going to keep a good thing going for a bit longer!. With high pressure overhead across...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYTV.com

Monday will be calm and warm by rain chances start on Tuesday

Monday is going to be the nicest day of the upcoming week. Expect mild temperatures with highs in the lower 60s and lots of sunshine. Tuesday comes with another increase in clouds and that will keep temperatures from warming as much. Highs will be in the lower 50s with mostly cloudy skies. The next storm system will arrive Wednesday. Showers are likely with mid-50s for highs. Scattered showers continue Thursday as highs drop back to the lower 50s. Friday will also be mostly cloudy with highs staying in the lower 50s.
ENVIRONMENT
KCBD

Warming trend continues through the weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Above-average temps expected from now through the weekend with calmer winds and plenty of sunshine- the perfect mix for a spring weekend. Warmer today across the South Plains with highs in the 70s. We saw plenty more sunshine and much calmer winds compared to the last several days and that will be the trend moving forward.
SOUTH PLAINS, TX
KWCH.com

Warming trend continues with temps near 60

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A little breezy across Kansas for today, but overall, some milder weather heading into the start of the weekend. We are expecting some sprinkles or brief rain showers to slide across northern Kansas late in the morning and into the early afternoon, but it will not amount to very much.
WICHITA, KS
KESQ

Festival weekend will be breezy and warm

A weak front to our North will keep the breezes blowing this weekend, particularly in the evening hours and for tomorrow afternoon. Winds will gust to near 30mph, but sustained winds should hover around 15-20mph. Highs promise to hover near seasonal norms today and tomorrow, but warmer conditions prevail for...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Warming Trend Continues With Some Record Highs Possible By Sunday

DENVER (CBS4) – After a windy and chilly few days across Colorado you’ll start to notice a pattern change by this afternoon. Instead of a wind flowing from the north later today we’ll see more of a westerly component to the direction. That will allow much warmer air to move into Colorado with temperatures climbing several degrees over the course of the next few days. The high in Denver on Tuesday was 44 degrees. We hit 55 degrees yesterday. By this afternoon we should be somewhere between 65 and 68 degrees around the city. Some lower 70s are expected on the...
DENVER, CO
KESQ

Windy pattern for week ahead

After such a gusty and dusty Saturday, winds have settled temporarily. Temperatures are headed toward the 90s on Sunday and Monday, with occasionally breezy conditions. Winds will increase through the middle of the week, but even stronger winds are expected by the end of the week. Here's a preview of how Tuesday evening could shape up.
ENVIRONMENT

