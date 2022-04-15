Hot glue guns recalled due to fire, burn risk

(WPRI) — More than a million hot glue guns are being recalled because they can malfunction, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) .

The Crafter’s Square glue guns were sold at Dollar Tree and Family Dollar locations nationwide for $1. The glue guns are black with an orange trigger and tip.

The CPSC said the glue guns can malfunction while plugged in, posing fire and burn risks.

Dollar Tree has received seven reports of the glue guns malfunctioning during use, including four reports of them catching fire.

Anyone who purchased one of the recalled glue guns is urged not to use it and to instead return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

