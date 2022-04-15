ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPRI 12 News

Hot glue guns recalled due to fire, burn risk

By Sarah Doiron
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mbHLd_0f9pIj8M00

(WPRI) — More than a million hot glue guns are being recalled because they can malfunction, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) .

The Crafter’s Square glue guns were sold at Dollar Tree and Family Dollar locations nationwide for $1. The glue guns are black with an orange trigger and tip.

The CPSC said the glue guns can malfunction while plugged in, posing fire and burn risks.

Dollar Tree has received seven reports of the glue guns malfunctioning during use, including four reports of them catching fire.

Anyone who purchased one of the recalled glue guns is urged not to use it and to instead return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Amazon.com Product Recalled Due to 'Electrocution and Fire Hazards'

A popular portable water immersion heater available exclusively on Amazon.com was recently recalled because it can overheat, causing possible electrocution and fire hazards. FXswede AB, the company behind the ToolGuards brand name, received 19 reports of the recalled product overheating, including two reports of consumers being shocked. Consumers should stop using the product immediately.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Consumer Goods#Glue#Catching Fire#Cpsc
FingerLakes1.com

RECALL: Toy recall due to choking hazard

Toddler toy recalled for choking hazard. B. toys Walk ‘n’ Learn Wooden Activity Toddler Walkers recalled due to choking hazard. The wheels and attachment hardware can detach from the walker becoming a choking hazard to young children. There has been six reports of wheels detaching. About 17,200 units...
Popculture

AutoZone Recalls Product Due to Heightened Poisoning Risk

AutoZone stores became the site of a recall Wednesday after the labels on a brand sold only in AutoZone stores lacked the required messages about containing methanol. Antifreeze is certainly a hazardous chemical that could cause harmful side effects if swallowed or inhaled, so chances can be taken. The brand affected by the recall is labeled Shop Pro RV & Marine Antifreeze.
CARS
WGN News

Jergen’s moisturizer recalled due to bacteria risk

CHICAGO — Jergen’s Ultra Healing Moisturizer has been recalled because the popular skincare product may contain bacteria. The bacteria typically poses little risk to healthy people but anyone with certain health issues, like a weakened immune system, may be more susceptible to infections. Anyone who has the recalled product is urged to discontinue use of […]
CHICAGO, IL
Popculture

Fruit and Vegetable Recall Issued Due to Possible Listeria Risk

Spring is here and as you start your spring cleaning, it may be time to check your refrigerator for recalled products, including recently recalled fruits and vegetables. Fruit Fresh Up, Inc. on March 20 issued a voluntary recall of all fresh-cut fruit and vegetable products and ready-to-eat dips that were sold at popular stores including Wegmans due to possible listeria contamination.
FOOD SAFETY
FingerLakes1.com

Bicycle recall due to injury hazard

Bicycles are being recalled due to safety issue. Specialized bicycle components expands recall of Sirrus bikes with alloy cranks due to fall and injury hazard. These bikes are being recalled because the crank arm can disengage. And cause the bicycle’s rider to lose control. Posing fall and injury hazards.
BICYCLES
FingerLakes1.com

Pancake mix recall due to contamination

UPC – 78742370828. The contamination is from fragments of a cable used to clear the processing line. There has been no reported injuries from this recall. If you have purchased this product do not eat it. Dispose of it or return it for a refund or replacement.
FOOD SAFETY
WPRI 12 News

Gusty winds threaten to fan New Mexico fire that killed 2

Firefighters battling a raging New Mexico wildfire that killed two people and destroyed more than 200 homes in a mountainous community braced Friday for gusty winds that threatened to fan the blaze. The fire has forced the evacuation of about 5,000 people in the community of Ruidoso, where the remains of a couple were found […]
RUIDOSO, NM
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy