Gas prices drop ahead of Easter weekend

By Isabella Colello
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

(WWTI) — Gas prices are slowly dropping ahead of the Easter holiday weekend.

AAA Western and Central New York confirmed on Thursday that gas prices dropped a few cents per gallon both nationally and in New York State.

Sen. Schumer delivers $8.5 million to Cornell Lab, supporting over 300 new jobs

According to AAA, as of April 14, the national average was $4.07, which was an eight-cent drop in the past week, and New York’s average was $4.19, down seven cents in the past week. Local averages across New York also saw similar drops.

However, AAA is expecting high gas prices to affect some aspects of holiday travel as gas prices remained over $4 per gallon and the agency is experiencing a surge in holiday travel.

“We have some folks that are looking to get away, maybe not for the whole week but a long weekend,” Director of Travel at AAA Western and Central New York Brian Murray said in a press release. “Depending on the time and the distance you want to go, we’re really seeing the gambit.”

For road trips, top destinations booked through the regional AAA included the Outer Banks and Myrtle Beach, as well as Florida. For air travel, Orlando was the top destination during this year’s Easter holiday, along with Florida beaches, cruises, Mexico and the Caribbean.

Southport to celebrate 200th Anniversary

Following airline disruptions earlier this month, AAA reminded travelers to arrive at airports extra early, especially in top destinations like Florida.

More travel tips can be found on the AAA website.

WETM 18 News

