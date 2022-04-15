POLICE: Gang member found with ghost gun, catalytic converters

MERCED, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A gang member was arrested after being found with a ghost gun, ammunition, marijuana, and several stolen catalytic converters, according to the Merced Police Department.

Police say on Wednesday at around 12:00 P.M., officers conducted a probation search on Cheng Her on the 400 block of La Brisas Court. Her is a known gang member on probation, according to police.

While searching Her’s vehicle and trailer police say they found six catalytic converters that appeared to have been cut from vehicles. Police say they also found tools that they say can be used to steal catalytic converters such as a car jack, saw, and metal sheers.

Officers say they also found a loaded 9mm ghost gun in the center console and approximately 4,200 grams of marijuana and $4,400 in cash.

Police say they arrested Her on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, possession of stolen property, sales of marijuana, and violation of probation.

