American figure skater Malinin shatters junior world record

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s 20-year-old phenom Roki Sasaki almost did it again. A week after pitching the first perfect game in Japanese professional baseball in 28 years, Sasaki delivered eight more perfect innings Sunday before being pulled after throwing 102 pitches. The game was tied 0-0 when Sasaki left, and his Lotte Marines wound up losing 1-0 in 10 innings to the Nippon Ham Fighters in a Pacific League game. Marines manager Tadahito Iguchi defended his decision to pull Sasaki and said he was thinking of what’s best long-term for the young pitcher.

SPORTS ・ 13 HOURS AGO