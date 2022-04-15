ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Work advances on levy project

By John Badman
 4 days ago
John Badman|The Telegraph Workers on Thursday were driving steel pipes into the earth at the base of the elevated highway along Illinois 143, west of the Cpl. Chris Belchik Memorial Expressway in Alton, as part of a $6.5 million Wood River Levee District project to install new relief wells and modify some old ones.  (John Badman)

ALTON — Workers on Thursday were driving steel pipes into the earth at the base of the elevated highway along Illinois 143 west of the Cpl. Chris Belchik Memorial Expressway in Alton.

The highway is built next to the industrial levee protecting Alton. The pipes are part of the $6.5 million work for the Wood River Levee District to install new relief wells and modify some old ones.

The work began in early January. On Thursday real progress could be seen in the low lying areas to the north of the highway. Truckloads of additional pipes were also arriving on site Thursday.

The project, known as Mel Price Flood Control Reach 1, is designed to correct under-seepage issues identified several years ago. Meyer Contracting of Maple Grove, Minnesota, is the project's general contractor.

The work is expected to be completed by mid-August.

